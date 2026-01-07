Giyani Announces Grant of Stock Options and Corporate Update

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM) (GR: A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project in Botswana ("K.Hill" or "the Project"), announces that 10,650,000 stock options (each an "Option") have been granted on January 6, 2026 to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.08 per Share for a period of five years from the Grant Date, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options granted to directors of the Company and its subsidiaries vest immediately and the remainder will vest one-third immediately and a further one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of the grant. Of the total Option grant, 5,050,000 Options have been granted to officers, 3,700,000 Options have been granted to consultants and employees, and 1,900,000 Options have been granted to directors of the Company.

A portion of the options granted were issued to directors and officers of the Company and therefore constitute "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the options granted to related parties does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

In addition, Sean Thijsse was promoted to Chief Development Officer from Vice President - Corporate Development.

Giyani is focused on becoming the preferred western-world producer of sustainable, low-carbon high-purity battery-grade manganese for the EV and ESS industry. The Company has developed a bespoke hydrometallurgical process to produce battery-grade manganese products, for cathode precursor materials, critical for EVs and ESS.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedarplus.ca and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/.

Nigel Robinson, Interim Executive Chair

