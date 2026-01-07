Golden Sky Granted Second Permit to Drill the Rayfield-Gjoll Property, Expands Exploration to Gnome and Semlin Targets

Vancouver, January 7, 2026 - Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN) (OTC Pink: LCKYF) ("Golden Sky" or "The Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its permit to drill at the Gnome and Semlin Target zones on the Rayfield-Gjoll Copper-Gold Property in south-central British Columbia, Canada (Figure 1). Phase 1 of the program is proposed to begin in early 2026 with an Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey to test the geochemical and geophysical anomalies outlined from previous exploration programs (Figure 2). Phase 2 will comprise up to 3,000 metres of diamond drilling to test geochemical and geophysical anomalies identified by the IP survey.

The contiguous Rayfield-Gjoll Property, located less than 60 km northwest of Kamloops, British Columbia, encompasses 87,660 hectares within the prolific Quesnel Trough, one of Canada's premier porphyry copper belts. This metallogenic corridor hosts several major mining operations, including Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine, Taseko's Gibraltar Mine, New Gold's New Afton Mine, Hudbay Minerals' Copper Mountain Mine, and Imperial Metals' Mount Polley Mine. The Quesnel Trough is characterized by significant metal endowment and a well-established production history; however, vast areas remain underexplored by modern, systematic exploration methodologies. The region benefits from robust infrastructure and all-season access which support efficient exploration and development activities.

John Newell, President and CEO of Golden Sky Minerals, states: "Receiving this second drill permit from the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals is a significant milestone for Golden Sky. It enables us to expand exploration at the highly prospective Gnome and Semlin target areas, which exhibit compelling geochemical and geophysical signatures consistent with porphyry-style copper-gold systems. With our first permit now active and this second one in hand, we are well-positioned to advance systematic exploration across the Rayfield-Gjoll property. This progress also strengthens our collaboration with Boliden as part of the earn-in agreement, and we look forward to an active and results-driven 2026 exploration season."

Gnome Target

Large-scale ~1.8 km x 1.5 km geochemical copper-gold-zinc-arsenic-molybdenum (Cu-Au-Zn-As-Mo) soil anomaly (see December 6, 2022 news release) with limited historical drilling.

The ZTEM geophysical survey identified a major resistive anomaly dipping to the northeast, interpreted as a buried porphyry system (see July 23, 2025 news release).

Historical surface sample assays up to 0.22% Cu and 1.02 g/t Au (Morin, 1988).

Favourable alteration: widespread phyllic and propylitic zones across the target are consistent with surface exposures of the upper zones of an underlying porphyry system.

Historical drill hole 72455 intersected 0.1% Cu over the final 68 m (Brauset, 1998), with increasing gold grades associated with abundant disseminated pyrite. This has been interpreted as the inner portions of the pyrite halo, which may grade into the main porphyry-style mineralized zone with depth.

Coincident magnetic, gravity & radiometric anomalies aligned with alkalic Cu-Au porphyry signatures in the Quesnel terrane.

Semlin Target

Large-scale ~1.4 km x 0.9 km geochemical soil anomaly (Cu-Au-Zn-As-Mo) (see December 6, 2022 news release)

Located along the edge of a high-resistivity batholith - interpreted to be a favourable porphyry setting.

Surface samples assayed up to 0.2% Cu, 135 ppm Mo, 55 ppb Au (2022), highlighting the potential for a mineralized copper-gold porphyry system.

Dioritic-monzonitic intrusion mapped along edge of geophysical and geochemical anomaly is associated with disseminated pyrite & quartz veining.

Figure 1: The combined >87,000-hectare Rayfield-Gjoll Property is located in a highly prospective "gap" in the Quesnel Trough, where major companies have active mines and are exploring for new Cu-Au porphyry deposits.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11793/279727_c683c4b294b348c0_004full.jpg

Figure 2: Copper-in-soil assays (2022-2023) overlying Geophysical ZTEM survey. Elevated copper values closely correlate with high-resistivity anomalies identified by the survey, enhancing the prospectivity of underexplored geophysical targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11793/279727_c683c4b294b348c0_005full.jpg

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Golden Sky's British Columbia exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

