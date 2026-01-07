SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2025 Year-End Report, Conference Call and Video Webcast

VANCOUVER, Jan. 07, 2026 - NovaGold Resources Inc. ("NOVAGOLD" or "the Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will release its 2025 year-end report before market open on January 22, 2026, followed by a conference call and video webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 am PT (9:00 am MT/11:00 am ET).
During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang, will provide a comprehensive update on the Company's 2025 activities, including advancement toward the Bankable Feasibility Study, the 2025 Donlin Gold drill program, community outreach, and environmental initiatives. Additionally, Peter Adamek, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a summary of NOVAGOLD's year-end financial results.
Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.
The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.
Video Webcast:
www.novagold.com/investors/events
North American callers:
1-833-752-3655
International callers:
1-647-846-8520
The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!