Mineros Sets Record December Gold Production, Achieves Upper End of Guidance for 2025

Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA, OTCQX:MNSAF, BVC:MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company") reports that it achieved record December production of 20,667 ounces of gold equivalent ("AuEq") in Nicaragua, and total production of 225,846 ounces of AuEq, reaching the upper end of guidance for 2025.

The Company's performance was driven primarily by strong production from its Nicaraguan operations, with improved processing plant throughput, and preferential treatment of higher-grade artisanal ores combined with stable output from its Colombian operations. These results were delivered while maintaining high standards of safety, occupational health, and environmental management.

Daniel Henao, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mineros, commented: "This performance is beginning to reflect the impact of multiple operational improvement initiatives, supported by our continued focus on efficiency and execution. We remain confident in our ability to generate sustainable value for shareholders."

2025 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Production Highlights:

Full-year production: 221,656 ounces of gold (top end of guidance).

Fourth quarter production: 58,644 ounces of gold.

2025 Production Summary

Operation Production 20251 Production Guidance 20251 Nechi Alluvial Property (Colombia) Gold (ozs) 89,777 81,000 - 91,000 Silver (ozs) 8,361 n/a Hemco Property (Nicaragua) Gold (ozs) 22,053 33,000 - 36,000 Gold (Artisanal) (ozs) 109,826 87,000 - 96,000 Total Gold Nicaragua (ozs) 131,879 120,000 - 132,000 Total Silver Nicaragua (ozs) 356,527 n/a Total Gold Produced (ozs) 221,656 201,000 - 223,000 AuEq Produced (ozs) 225,846

Notes: 1. Guidance for silver is not provided, as silver is treated as a by-product and represents a small portion of consolidated output. 2. Gold equivalent ("AuEq") has been calculated based on the silver production for the full year multiplied by $36.98, being the average realized price per ounce of silver sold in the first nine months of 2025 and divided by $3,220, being the average realized price per ounce of gold sold. Accordingly, 364,888 ounces of silver converted to gold equivalent is equal to 364,888 X $36.98 / $3,220 = 4190

At the Nechí Alluvial Property, gold production of 89,777 ounces was at the upper end of guidance and approximately 9% higher than 2024, reflecting improved equipment availability, enhanced operating efficiency, and optimized production scheduling.

In Nicaragua, total gold production of 131,879 ounces reached the upper end of guidance and set a new monthly production record for the operations. Ongoing initiatives are focused on further and systematically de-bottlenecking the plant to increase capacity and cost efficiencies.

Mineros plans to release its fourth quarter 2025 and full year 2025 financial and operating results on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (9:00 AM Colombian Standard Time).

Details for conference call registration will be provided in due course.

ABOUT MINEROS S.A.

Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region including the La Pepa Project in Chile.

Mineros has more than 50 years of operating history and a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombia Stock Exchange (MINEROS), and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.

Election of Directors - Electoral Quotient System

The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's most recent annual information form, available on the Company's website at https://www.mineros.com.co/ and from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the results of multiple operational improvement initiatives, our ability to be successful with our continued focus on efficiency and execution, and our ability to systematically de-bottleneck the process plant at Hemco to increase capacity and improve the cost structure.

Forward-looking information is based upon estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions about; future prices of gold and other metal prices; the accuracy of any mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; production costs; the price of other commodities such as fuel; equipment or processes operating as anticipated; permitting timelines; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; obtaining required renewals for existing approvals, requirements under applicable laws; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; availability of equipment; inflation; exchange rates; and positive relations with local groups. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. For further information of these and other risk factors, please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2025, and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

