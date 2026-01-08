Hi-View Resources Inc. Announces Change Of Stock Symbol To "GXLD"

VANCOUVER - Hi-View Resources Inc. ("Hi-View" or the "Company") (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) is pleased to announce that the Company will complete a change of its trading symbol to "GXLD" effective January 12, 2025.

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new stock symbol "GXLD" on January 12, 2025.

R. Nick Horsley, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-View, commented, "With the advancement of our copper-gold asset portfolio and the adoption of our new GXLD trading symbol, we are strengthening our identity as a focused exploration company positioned for the next phase of growth. Our projects continue to demonstrate strong geological potential, and we remain committed to responsible exploration, disciplined capital management, and building long-term shareholder value."

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc., a publicly listed mineral exploration company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company's 100% owned and optioned projects cover more than 27,791 hectares and include the flagship Golden Stranger Project, the Lawyers claims, and the Borealis Project - all designated as high-priority targets. Additional properties under option include Saunders, Northern Claims, Nub, and Harmon Peak. The company also has an additional 1,300 hectares currently under mineral claim application. For more information, please visit Hi-View's website or review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

