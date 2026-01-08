Jaguar Mining Announces Approval from ANM for Resumption of Key Operations at Its MTL Complex, Powering Future Growth with Safety & Excellence

- Approval permits the full operation of the Turmalina Mine and the plant, including the paste fill plant

TORONTO, January 7, 2026 - Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is very pleased to announce the official approval from the National Mining Agency ("ANM") for the restart of key mining and processing operations at the Company's MTL Complex. This decision marks a significant event in the progress of the Company toward its planned gold production levels, allowing for the resumption of crucial operations, including underground development, underground mining, and the full function of the metallurgical plant, paste fill plant, and filtration unit.

"Jaguar wishes to express its profound gratitude to the ANM for their exemplary diligence and expeditious handling of the review of these operations," commented Jaguar CEO, Luis Albano Tondo. "The decisive action of the AMN and comprehensive review process, culminating in the Termo de Desinterdição Nº 1/2026/ANM/SFI-ANM on January 7, 2026, (a lifting of the restriction on operations) demonstrates ANM's cooperation and signals a mutual commitment to the highest standards of safety and responsible mining. We particularly acknowledge and appreciate their collaborative approach in reaching this significant milestone."

As highlighted by the ANM's decision, this approval enables the execution of Stages 3, 4, and 5 of Jaguar's Gradual Resumption Plan. The Satinoco dry-stacked pile incident, which led to the temporary suspension of operations, has been effectively removed from service, with no additional material to be placed on that stack. Demonstrating the Company's proactive approach and unwavering commitment to the future, Jaguar commissioned a new, state-of-the-art tailings facility recently, now fully ready to support the revitalized operations at the MTL Complex.

The actual resumption of operations is now conditional upon a final clearance from the Environmental Emergency Office (NEA). The NEA is independent from ANM and is exclusively responsible for overseeing environmental matters. The lifting of the NEA embargo order is subject to the NEA's review of the ANM's decision to allow operations at MTL to resume. Immediately upon receipt of the ANM decision, Jaguar submitted this decision to NEA. Jaguar now awaits acknowledgement from NEA so that operations at MTL mining complex may resume.

"This is an incredibly significant milestone for Jaguar," added Mr. Tondo. "Our dedicated teams have worked tirelessly, not just to meet, but to exceed the required safety standards, fundamentally strengthening our operational protocols. The approval of ANM is a powerful affirmation of our sincere commitment to the safety and well-being of our employees, the community, and the environment. While we still need to wait for NEA´s final response to lift this final barrier, we expect the imminent restart of the Turmalina Mine and Plant at the MTL Complex to be a turning point for the Company, injecting immense energy into our ambitious strategy for sustained growth and success throughout 2026 and well beyond."

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of active mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold associated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with over 46,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL complex (Turmalina mine and plant) and Caeté complex (Pilar and Roça Grande mines, and Caeté plant). The Roça Grande mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. The Company also owns the Paciência complex (Santa Isabel mine and plant), which had been on care and maintenance since 2012 and is under review to restart in 2026. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Luis Albano Tondo

Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

investors@jaguarmining.com

Naomi Nemeth

Vice President Investor Relations

Jaguar Mining Inc.

investors@jaguarmining.com

+1 647 465 2470

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information made in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected," "is forecast," "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "believe" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the future stability of the tailings pile in question and safety of the Turmalina mine, any information and statements related to expected growth, sales, production, results and achievements of the Company, the timing and ability of the Company to resume operations at the MTL Complex, including with respect to obtaining final clearance from NEA for resuming operations, achieving full operating capacity, resuming underground development, underground mining, and the full function of the metallurgical plant, paste fill plant, and filtration unit, and executing the various stages of the above-referenced Gradual Resumption Plan, and the success of the Company's exploration, development and mining activities. The Company has made numerous assumptions with respect to forward-looking information contained herein, including, among other things, assumptions about the future and long-term stability of the Satinoco tailings pile; there will be no unforeseen adverse weather events or other external factors (including delays regarding, or failure to obtain, final clearance from the NEA for resuming operations at the MTL Complex) that could delay the Company's efforts to resume operations at the MTL Complex; the current assumptions regarding the costs and timeline for resuming operations at the MTL complex at full operating capacity remain accurate and will not require significant revision; the estimated timeline for the development of the Company's mineral properties; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of the price of, gold; the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based; the receipt of necessary permits; market competition; ongoing relations with employees and impacted communities; political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, the impact of any potential power rationing, tailings facility regulation, exploration and mine operating licenses and permits being obtained and renewed and/or there being adverse amendments to mining or other laws in Brazil and any changes to general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including among others: the risk of Jaguar not meeting the forecast plans regarding its operations and financial performance; uncertainties with respect to the price of gold, labour disruptions, mechanical failures, increase in costs, environmental compliance and change in environmental legislation and regulation, weather delays and increased costs or production delays due to natural disasters, power disruptions, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations; uncertainties inherent to capital markets in general (including the sometimes volatile valuation of securities and an uncertain ability to raise new capital) and other risks inherent to the gold exploration, development and production industry, which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described herein. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development, mining and production, including environmental hazards, tailings dam failures, industrial accidents and workplace safety problems, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, chemical spills, procurement fraud and gold bullion thefts and losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as other public disclosure documents that can be accessed under the issuer profile of "Jaguar Mining Inc." on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's reasonable expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

