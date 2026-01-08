Silver Range Provides an Operational Update

VANCOUVER, January 8, 2026 - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range") is pleased to provide an update on field operations during fall 2025.

Silver Range completed a soil sampling and rock sampling program at the Alamo Property near Wenden, Arizona in December. A total of 453 soil samples and 10 rock samples were collected during this program. Samples have been submitted to laboratories in Reno, Nevada and results are pending.

At the East Goldfield Property, an airborne total magnetic field and radiometric survey was completed over the claim block in October. In addition, Silver Range identified, mapped and sampled five areas of new surface gold mineralization on the property during October. Shallow diamond drilling with gas powered small diameter drills was undertaken on two of these targets during November. A total of six short holes were completed during a program foreshortened by impassable roads due to wet weather and by personnel shortages. Analyses from this program are pending. The program will resume in spring 2026.

Finally, Silver Range expanded the Sniper Property south of Gold Point, Nevada from 4 to 14 claims to cover recently lapsed showings near Gold Mountain. Preliminary sampling of historic workings was completed during this program and analyses are pending.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., CPG, President and CEO of Silver Range and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States. It has assembled a portfolio of 36 properties, 12 of which are currently optioned to others and also retains 9 royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the precious metals targets in its portfolio.

