Vanguard Mining Completes Drill Program With Assays Now Pending at Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, British Columbia

Vancouver - Vanguard Mining Corp. ("Vanguard" or the "Company") (CSE: UUU | OTC: UUUFF | Frankfurt: SL51) is pleased to announce it has completed its Q4 drill program drilling to a total depth of 511 metres at its 100%-owned Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project (the "Project"), located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Campbell River, British Columbia.

To execute the program, Vanguard engaged Paradigm Drilling Ltd. ("Paradigm Drilling"), which will deploy a Boyles T-75 hydraulic, track-mounted diamond drill equipped with NQ tooling and capable of testing targets to depths exceeding 600 metres.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Typical high-grade Molybdenite (M0S2) florets-tourmaline on fracture



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 Typical Abundant Chalcopyrite Fracture Figure 3:. Typical Abundant Chalcopyrite Fracture

The Project was previously explored by Teck Resources Ltd. (formerly Teck Corp.), which completed nine NQ-diameter diamond drill holes totaling 1,681 metres in 1979. More recent follow-up drilling was completed in 2023, consisting of five drill holes totaling 799.81 metres. Historical drilling encountered copper-molybdenum mineralization; however, the historical results referenced herein in part are historical in nature. The Company has not independently verified these results and is not treating them as current mineral resources or mineral reserves as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Table 1: 2023 Exploration Program

2023 Exploration Program Hole # From / To Core Length Cu % Mo % Re (ppm) Hole Red-23-04 - Mineralization starts from surface 3.1 - 18.2 m 15.2 m 0.452 0.0265 0.1053 Hole Red-23-04 25.5 - 97.5 m 72.0 m 0.235 0.0228 0.1106 Hole Red-23-04 - Hole bottoms in good grade 147.8 - 163.1 m 30.3 m 0.212 0.0154 0.0514 Hole Red-23-03 - Mineralization starts from surface 3.1 - 48.0 m 45.0 m 0.329 0.0265 0.1111 Hole Red-23-03 68.8 - 141.0 m 77.3 m 0.323 0.0197 0.0791 Hole Red-23-03 - Hole bottoms in good grade 199.5 - 210.0 m 10.5 m 0.174 0.0117 0.0563 Hole Red-23-05 - Mineralization starts from surface 2.7 - 33.0 m 30.3 m 0.213 0.0192 0.0749 Hole Red-23-05 - Hole bottoms in good grade 39.3 - 182.0 m 142.6 m 0.279 0.0281 0.0927 Hole Red-23-02 - Mineralization starts from surface 3.1 - 111.0 m 108.0 m 0.251 0.0250 0.1025 Hole Red-23-02 - Hole bottoms in good grade 158.5 - 169.2 m 10.7 m 0.375 0.1377 0.5871 Hole Red-23-01 - Confirmation hole collared outside potassic zone 60.0 - 67.0 m 7.0 m 0.136 0.0023 0.0167

Table 2: 1979 Drilling Completed By Teck Corp.

Historic Holes (1979) Historic Hole # From / To Core Length Cu % MoS? % Re (ppm) DOH R79-2 110.0 - 200.0 m 90.0 m 0.21 0.019 - DOH R79-2 3.4 - 27.5 m 24.1 m 0.42 0.075 - DOH R79-3 - Mineralization starts from surface 35.0 - 60.0 m 25.0 m 0.19 0.024 - DOH R79-3 67.5 - 97.5 m 30.0 m 0.17 0.120 - DOH R79-3 140.0 - 152.5 m 12.5 m 0.30 0.015 - DOH R79-5 2.7 - 55.8 m 53.1 m 0.33 0.025 - DOH R79-5 - Mineralization starts from surface 92.5 - 135.0 m 42.5 m 0.20 0.038 - DOH R79-5 155.0 - 172.5 m 17.5 m 0.37 0.010 - DOH R79-5 182.5 - 210.0 m 27.5 m 0.22 0.021 - DOH R79-6 - Mineralization starts from surface 2.5 - 30.0 m 27.5 m 0.23 0.058 - DOH R79-6 142.5 - 155.5 m 10.0 m 0.10 0.045 - DOH R79-7 30.0 - 37.5 m 7.5 m 0.20 0.004 - DOH R79-8 125.0 - 135.0 m 10.0 m 0.06 0.034 - DOH R79-9 - Mineralization starts from surface 5.0 - 15.0 m 10.0 m 0.16 0.014 - DOH R79-9 97.5 - 110.0 m 12.5 m 0.19 0.011 - DOH R79-9 175.0 - 210.0 m 35.0 m 0.09 0.27 -

Figure 5. Historical Core Boxes From Project

David Greenway, CEO of Vanguard Mining Corp., commented: "The 2025 drill program was designed to test targets beyond the limits of historical drilling and to improve our understanding of the geological framework at Redonda. Drilling has been completed as planned, and all core has been logged and submitted for analysis. While we have observed alteration and sulphide mineralization consistent with the known Redonda system, visual observations alone are not indicative of mineralization grades or economic significance. Assay results are required to determine the presence, extent, and continuity of mineralization. Results from this program, together with historical data and previous drilling, will be used to guide future exploration planning at the project."

No assay results have been received for the 2025 drill program at the time of this release. Visual observations of drill core, including the presence of alteration or sulphide mineralization, are qualitative in nature and should not be considered a substitute for laboratory analytical results. There is no assurance that visual observations will correlate with assay results.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: 2024 Airborne Magnetics (RTP) with lineaments - See release

The drill program was guided by targets and structural corridors interpreted from a previously announced airborne geophysical survey conducted by Precision GeoSurveys, Inc. ("Precision"), integrated with historical drilling data and surface sampling. As reported in a January 25, 2024, news release, drilling at Redonda returned intervals of up to 142.6 metres (467.8 feet) grading 0.279% Cu and 0.0281% Mo, while surface sampling yielded near-surface intervals ranging from 3.1 metres (10.17 feet) to 48 metres (157.4 feet) grading 0.529% CuEq. These results are historical in nature and should not be relied upon as an indication of current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Copper equivalent ("CuEq") values are provided for illustrative purposes only and are calculated using the metal prices and recovery assumptions disclosed in the Company's news release

Core logging for the 2025 drill program was conducted by an independent, certified senior geologist, and samples have been submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS Laboratories"), for analysis using industry-standard quality assurance and quality control procedures, including the insertion of blanks and standards. Assay results are pending.

Vanguard further announces the Company has made it a priority to work in close collaboration with the Klahoose First Nation ("Klahoose") throughout the campaign, prioritizing local labour, training opportunities, and the use of Klahoose-affiliated service providers for logistics where practicable. The Company will maintain ongoing engagement throughout the program, including regular updates on work plans and timelines, incorporation of feedback into field operations, and adherence to cultural heritage protocols and environmental best practices within Klahoose Traditional Territory. Vanguard will coordinate site access, safety, and environmental monitoring with Klahoose representatives and will continue to explore additional opportunities for additional capacity-building and economic-participation

Target Generation from 2024 Airborne Geophysics

Drill hole locations have been selected using a combination of historical datasets and results from the Company's late-2024 airborne geophysical survey, which integrated total magnetic intensity, gradient magnetics, and radiometrics. The survey delineates strong correlations with mapped geological domains, including a northeast-southwest-trending fault system displaying right-lateral offset and several circular magnetic lows interpreted as potential intrusive centres. Radiometric potassium anomalies define arcuate potassic-alteration zones-key vectors in porphyry copper-molybdenum systems-focusing priority targets both adjacent to historical drilling and along newly defined structural corridors. The full airborne data package, including GeoTIFF magnetic and radiometric maps, will be made available on the Company's website for reference only and should not be relied upon for investment decisions to illustrate the scale and quality of the Redonda exploration opportunity.

About Redonda

The Redonda Project comprises nine mineral claims totaling 2,746.46 ha, located approximately 40 km northeast of Campbell River, British Columbia. The property is accessible year-round via scheduled barge service from Campbell River (e.g., MarineLink or other contract barges), with on-site access provided by 5 km of recently upgraded logging road from Redonda Bay. Active forestry maintains an extensive network of forest service roads across the claims. Field work in 2021 was conducted under a Letter of Support from the Klahoose First Nation within their Traditional Territory, together with a Free Use Permit, Drill Permit, and IP Exemption issued by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (EMLI). Consultation with the Homalko First Nation has concluded, and a permit for additional drill sites has been issued.

Redonda lies within the Coast Suture Zone between the Wrangellia Terrane and the Coast Plutonic Complex. Early Cretaceous dioritic intrusions of the Coast Plutonic Complex are cut by at least three later intrusive phases: (i) a quartz plug; (ii) a wide, hornblende-rich dike locally brecciated over ~600 metres of exposed length; and (iii) several smaller feldspar dikes near the southwestern margin of the hornblende body. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is most concentrated along the hornblende dike, particularly within brecciated zones. The geological setting shares several characteristics with nearby porphyry systems, including the OKover copper-molybdenum deposit located ~34 km to the southeast (north of Powell River) and the Gambier Copper deposit in Howe Sound.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by J. T. Shearer, M.Sc., D.I.C., P.Geo. (BC & Ontario), a consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"). Mr. Shearer is not at arm's length with Vanguard Mining, as he has provided consulting geological services to the Company.

About Vanguard Mining Corp.

Vanguard Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-value strategic minerals. The Company is currently advancing exploration projects in Argentina, Canada and Paraguay, with a focus on identifying and developing assets critical to the global energy transition. Vanguard is committed to responsible exploration and value creation through the acquisition and advancement of highly prospective uranium properties.

