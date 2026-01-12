Surge Copper Appoints Jennifer Anthony as Vice President, Environment and Regulatory Affairs

Vancouver, Jan. 12, 2026 - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQB: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Anthony as Vice President, Environment & Regulatory Affairs, effective January 12, 2026. Ms. Anthony will join Surge's executive team and will lead the Company's environmental assessment and permitting strategy, regulatory compliance, environmental baseline programs, and community and Indigenous engagement efforts as Surge advances the Berg Project toward project readiness and future development.

Ms. Anthony brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in British Columbia's public sector, with deep expertise in environmental assessment, regulatory permitting, and Indigenous and community engagement across the Province's natural resource sector. Most recently, she served as Assistant Deputy Minister, Permitting Transformation, with the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, where she led province-wide regulatory reform initiatives; built and scaled large, multidisciplinary teams; supported multiple major mining projects through permitting and environmental assessment regulatory processes; led provincial negotiations on significant mine developments, including the Blackwater Mine; and directed complex government-to-government engagement involving Indigenous Nations, federal agencies, and industry. Ms. Anthony holds a Bachelor of Science in Physical Geography from the University of Calgary.

Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Jennifer's depth of experience, credibility, and leadership in British Columbia's regulatory and environmental landscape are exceptional. As we advance the Berg Project through pre-feasibility and prepare for future permitting and engagement milestones, Jennifer's proven ability to navigate complex regulatory environments and build trusted relationships with Indigenous Nations, communities, and government will be a major asset to Surge. We are very pleased to welcome her to our executive team."

Jennifer Anthony, incoming Vice President Environment & Regulatory Affairs, stated: "I am excited to join Surge Copper at a pivotal stage in the Company's growth. Surge's commitment to responsible development, strong environmental performance, transparent engagement, and meaningful partnerships with Indigenous Nations aligns strongly with my values and leadership approach. I look forward to working with the team to advance Surge's projects in a way that supports long-term sustainability, regulatory certainty, and trusted partnerships."

Grant of Long-Term Equity-Based Incentive Awards

The Company also announces the grant of long-term equity-based incentive awards under its Share Compensation Plan. The Company has awarded 2,169,041 restricted share units (RSUs) to employees and executives, and 1,501,642 deferred share units (DSUs) to non-executive directors, both based on the 5-day volume weighted average price on the TSX Venture Exchange. The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments over three-years from the grant date, and the DSUs will vest upon the departure of the holder from the Company.

A copy of the Share Compensation Plan, approved by shareholders at the last annual general meeting, is available on the Company's website at www.surgecopper.com/investors/agm-materials or on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Surge Copper Corp.

Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource company advancing one of British Columbia's emerging mineral districts. The Company's 100%-owned Berg Project hosts a large-scale copper-molybdenum-silver deposit with strong development potential in a safe jurisdiction supported by established infrastructure. A 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment outlined a long-life project producing essential metals for industrial and energy systems. Surge is advancing a Pre-Feasibility Study on the Berg Project to further define its technical and economic development potential.

In addition to Berg, Surge controls a large, contiguous mineral claim package that includes multiple advanced porphyry deposits, including the Ootsa Property adjacent to the past-producing Huckleberry Mine. The Company's projects collectively position Surge as a future contributor to Canada's critical minerals strategy through the responsible development of copper, molybdenum, and associated metals.

For more information, visit www.surgecopper.com

