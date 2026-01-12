VANCOUVER, Jan. 12, 2026 - Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) ("Coppernico" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce results from recent geological mapping and channel sampling at Zone 1 within the Nioc target area, which continue to confirm the presence of a laterally extensive copper skarn system. Channel sampling has now defined a continuous surface footprint of copper mineralization measuring approximately 170 metres ("m") east-west by approximately 200 m north-south, characterized by broad intervals of consistent copper grades and localized higher-grade zones. These results significantly expand the known extent of surface mineralization and reinforce the scale potential of the Nioc system.

Highlights

Zone 1 surface footprint expanded to approximately 170 m by 200 m, defined by continuous channel sampling and geological mapping.

Broad, continuous copper mineralization confirmed across Zone 1, with multiple channel intervals exceeding 0.4% copper ("Cu"): Channel 071: 164 m averaging 0.41% Cu, including 30 m of 0.87% Cu Channel 072: 126 m averaging 0.40% Cu, including 62 m of 0.50% Cu Channels 029, 065 and 066 combined: 155 m averaging 0.54% Cu

High-grade copper intervals developed within the broader mineralized envelope, including: Channel 068: 54 m of 0.92% Cu, including 12 m of 2.82% Cu and 2.12 g/t silver ("Ag") Channel 070: 25.5 m of 0.53% Cu, including 9.5 m of 1.04% Cu and 1.81 g/t Ag

Mineralization remains open to the north and south, coincident with a large chargeability anomaly interpreted to extend beneath post-mineral cover.





Ivan Bebek, Chair and CEO of Coppernico Metals, commented, "The Nioc target area continues to deliver outstanding surface results, with strong copper grades and widths that align closely with our mapping and geophysical data.

Sombrero hosts multiple large-scale copper skarn and porphyry targets, and our two key advanced targets, Fierrazo and Nioc, are distinguished by impressive historical drilling and exciting new surface results.

The Sombrero Project also contains numerous slightly buried or concealed targets, which our recently completed geophysical programs are helping to further define as we advance toward our planned 2026 drill campaigns. Our permitting is progressing well, and we continue to expand and strengthen our partnerships with local communities."



Figure 1: Overview map of channel sampling Zones 1 and 2 at the Nioc target area, including interpreted skarn alteration halos. The figure illustrates the cluster of intrusions formed by the Nioc and Ccascabamba target areas at a broader scale within the Sombrero Project.

Technical Summary

Recent channel sampling at Zone 1 extended mineralization laterally and along strike. Channels 065 and 066 expanded on Channel 029, previously reported by the Company on September 4, 2025, which returned 52 m of 1.06% Cu. In combination, Channels 029, 065 and 066 define a continuous mineralized envelope and indicate an east-west width of approximately 155 m averaging 0.54% Cu, based on detailed mapping and channel sampling results (Figure 2). Furthermore, Channels 071 and 072 similarly confirmed broad mineralization over 164 m and 126 m, respectively. Collectively, the results to date define a continuous mineralized surface footprint of approximately 170 m east-west by 200 m north-south, with mineralization remaining open in both directions beneath post mineral cover.

Channels 073 and 074 returned short, isolated copper intervals from sulphide bearing structures near the southern margin of the Nioc intrusive complex. Additional work is required to determine whether this mineralization relates to Zone 1 or Zone 2 footprints, nearly 600 m to the north (Figure 3). The table below summarizes the key composite channel sample results reported in this press release.

Table 1: Channel Sampling Results at Nioc1

Channel ID Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Combined: 25SRT-029, -065 and -066 155.00 0.54 25SRT-065 (extension of -029)

37.0 0.25 0.01 0.34 Including 14.0 0.40 0.01 0.31 25SRT-066 (extension of -029)

15.0 0.37 0.28 1.60 66.0 0.33 0.05 0.28 Including 38.0 0.49 0.07 0.32 25SRT-068

54.0 0.92 0.08 0.93 Including 28.0 1.51 0.12 1.30 Including 12.0 2.82 0.26 2.12 25SRT-070

25.5 0.53 0.07 1.01 Including 9.5 1.04 0.10 1.81 25SRT-071

164.0 0.41 0.10 0.65 Including 59.0 0.42 0.08 0.54 Including 30.0 0.87 0.22 1.18 25SRT-0722

37.0 0.27 0.12 0.57 126.0 0.40 0.08 0.51 Including 56.0 0.33 0.10 0.42 Including 62.0 0.50 0.07 0.63 25SRT-073 10.5 0.31 0.21 0.27 25SRT-074 3.3 0.32 0.05 0.54



1. Length and density weighted assay composites. True thickness is unknown, the highlighted channels are oriented generally perpendicular to rock outcrop and are considered most representative at time of reporting. No more than 6 consecutive meters of internal dilution (defined as reported values below 0.2% Cu). Minimum reporting length of 6 m. Channels 067 and 069 did not return significant copper mineralization.

2. Channel 072, the 126 m interval, includes 8 m of unsampled material which was given a 0% Cu value in the composite.



Figure 2: Channel sample highlights at Nioc, demonstrating strong copper grades in Zone 1 over broad intervals.

Channel sampling was completed by hand to a maximum depth of approximately 1.5 m. Orientations in the area of Channels 068 and 070 had to be modified in order to consistently reach bedrock, extending mineralization by approximately 20 m to the north. Further northward extensions remain untested due to thicker post-mineral cover that exceeds the depth achievable by hand channel sampling. As a result, mineralization at Zone 1 remains open to the north, where it is interpreted to continue beneath cover.

Channels 071 and 072 extended Zone 1 mineralization nearly 100 m to the south over broad east-west intervals. Zone 1 remains completely open to the south; however, additional sampling work here would require the assistance of heavy equipment.

These results build on previously reported high-grade channel sampling at Zones 1 and 2 (see Coppernico press release dated September 4, 2025). The combination of high-grade channel sample intervals and broad, continuous channel intersections reinforce the potential for a large copper skarn system (a copper-rich system formed where intrusions interact with limestone) capable of hosting both high-grade zones and extensive mineralized envelopes.

Geological Interpretation

Copper skarn mineralization at Zone 1 displays strong similarities to mineralization observed at the Fierrazo target, where historical drilling returned values including 116 m of 0.42% Cu and 0.24 g/t Au, 90.4 m of 0.48% Cu and 0.05 g/t Au, and 51 m of 0.43% Cu and 0.16 g/t Au (see news release dated June 13, 2019, issued by predecessor Auryn Resources, now Fury Gold Mines, for related technical disclosures), supporting a consistent district-scale geological model. Mineralization is controlled by a favorable combination of reactive carbonate host rocks, intrusive contacts, and structural permeability. The strongest copper grades are developed within magnetite-rich exoskarn, spatially associated with a quartz monzonite intrusion interpreted as the causative intrusive phase.

The broad distribution of moderate-grade copper mineralization, combined with localized higher-grade zones, is consistent with local skarn zonation developed outward from intrusive contacts. Importantly, the mineralized skarn at Zone 1 lies directly above a portion of a large, coherent chargeability anomaly, reinforcing the interpretation that mineralization may continue beneath cover and highlighting the potential for additional mineralized zones at depth (Figure 3).

These results will be integrated with recent geophysical surveys and mapping programs to prioritize drill targets and advance the Nioc target area toward initial drilling. Channel sample results are surface exposures only and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization at depth.



Figure 3: Chargeability map at 3,800 m elevation. Large high chargeability features indicate potential continuity of mineralization at depth.

Tim Kingsley, VP Exploration of Coppernico Metals, commented, "The latest channel sampling results reinforce our interpretation of Nioc as a large, well-mineralized skarn system. We are observing continuous copper mineralization at surface over meaningful widths and strong associations with magnetite and intrusive contacts, which are coincident geophysical anomalies, all key indicators of a robust mineralized system with potential at depth. With the recent geophysical survey work now complete, we plan to advance geologic interpretation to define drill-ready targets at Nioc."

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, M.Sc., CPG, Coppernico's Vice President of Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Kingsley supervised the sampling program and verified the data disclosed herein.

Quality Control

A total of 496 continuous channel samples were collected from 10 channel sampling lines over a combined (total) sample length of 902.5 m. Samples were typically between 1 and 2 metres in length; however, sample lengths could be reduced to as little as 0.5 metres where lithological or significant mineralogical changes were observed, in order to accurately reflect the apparent width of mineralization. Analytical samples were collected by cutting a continuous channel into bedrock with a portable rock saw. Individual samples weighed between 3 and 7 kilograms. Samples were collected in plastic bags, given a unique reference number and sent to the ALS Laboratories in Lima, Peru for preparation and analysis. Preparation included crushing the sample to 90% < 2 mm and pulverizing 1,000 g of crushed material to better than 95% < 106 microns. All samples are assayed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23) and multi-element using a four-acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where MS61 results were greater than or near 10,000 ppm Cu, or 10,000 ppm Zn, assays were repeated using an ore-grade four-acid digest method (Cu-OG62). QA/QC programs for 2025 channel samples included internal standard samples, blanks, and duplicates, lab duplicates, lab standards, and laboratory blanks indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

Chair & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Coppernico Metals Inc.

Phone: +1 778 729 0600

Email: info@coppernicometals.com

Website: www.coppernicometals.com

Twitter: @CoppernicoMetal

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/coppernico-metals/

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of large-scale high-grade copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper and gold explorer, and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 56,400 hectares (564 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-renowned Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project.

Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "COPR", trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "CPPMF" and is quoted over the counter by certain dealers in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "9I3". More information about Coppernico can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Note

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the interpretation of geological mapping and channel sampling results, the prospective nature of identified targets for future exploration, and the potential of the interpreted mineralized systems. No certainty can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be heavily relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this new release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecfca81f-3ce6-470d-8ff5-e6d8cd8eafe5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3de9f473-7a45-436b-8e15-17769db6d894

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9e54db1-7687-4e1f-8779-7d7280703f0b