EDM Announces Both Completion of 2025 Milestones and Its Operational, Permitting and Commercial Milestones for 2026

Halifax, January 12, 2026 - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of its key accomplishments during 2025 and to outline its planned operational, permitting, and commercial milestones for 2026 as the Company advances the Scotia Mine toward a production decision.

The President and CEO, Mr. Mark Haywood, stated: "EDM delivered on all of its major planned milestones in 2025 while also completing the technical and environmental work required to advance the Scotia Mine toward production. With the Fisheries Act Authorization application now imminent, we believe 2026 will represent a transformational year for the Company as we move from project advancement to disciplined execution, financing, and initial operations."

2025 HIGHLIGHTS - FOUNDATION FOR PRODUCTION

During 2025, EDM successfully executed all major planned milestones while advancing permitting and technical work critical to restarting operations at the Scotia Mine.

Commercial & Financing Achievements

Executed a US$58 million gypsum offtake agreement, including a US$250,000 pre-payment, establishing a long-term revenue foundation.

Completed a silver royalty transaction providing 7,000 ounces of silver per year with a US$1.0 million pre-payment through a combination of cash and equity.

Successfully closed a fully subscribed $1.0 million private placement, strengthening the Company's balance sheet.

Technical & Metallurgical Progress

Completed a positive Dense Media Separation (DMS) study, demonstrating the potential for improved mill feed grades and enhanced operating economics.

Confirmed the presence of high-grade gold in both lead and zinc concentrate assays, highlighting additional by-product value potential.

Permitting & Site Advancement

Completed fieldwork and technical studies required to support the Fisheries Act Authorization (FAA) application for the Scotia Mine.

Continued engagement with First Nations, regulators and the community to support a streamlined permitting process.

2026 MILESTONES

Building on the strong progress achieved in 2025, EDM has defined a focused and disciplined set of milestones for 2026 aimed at achieving a production decision and initiating operations.

Permitting & Regulatory

Submission of the Fisheries Act Authorization application to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Receipt of the Fisheries Act Authorization, subject to regulatory review timelines.

Project Development & Technical

Finalization of updated project finance structures incorporating revised capital and operating assumptions.

Completion of updated zinc and lead offtake and concentrate marketing agreements.

Advancement of DMS integration planning within the Scotia Mine processing flow sheet.

Exploration & Resource Upside

Commencement of gold exploration activities at the Scotia Mine targeting near-term value enhancement.

Potential update of the 2021 NI 43-101 Mineral Resources Estimate to include additional mineral resources, subject to technical review.

Production Pathway

Completion of an updated NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, updated project costings and improvements in commodity prices and reductions in smelter treatment charges.

Formal production decision announcement following permitting and financing milestones.

Commencement of initial operations at the Scotia Mine.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EDM" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "P3Z". For more information, please contact:

The Company's corporate filings and technical reports can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information on EDM is also available on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EDMresources.inc, Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/EDMresources, LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/EDMresources and Youtube at https://youtube.com/@edmresources?si=Bvyighil3mSoOKnD.

