Americore Resources Corp. Commences 2026 Field Program on Trinity Silver Project; Hires Media Consultant

Vancouver, January 12, 2026 - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") announces that the 2026 field program on the Company's Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada is underway.

Pioneer Exploration Consultants of Ottawa, ON has been contracted to complete a drone magnetometer survey covering 312 line km over key portions of the property. The survey will use a Blacksquare Hercules drone platform, a GEM Systems GSMP-35U potassium vapour magnetometer and a GEM Systems GSM-19 Overhauser base station.

Rationale

The Trinity deposit has been interpreted to be similar chemically and structurally to the large silver deposits of Bolivia. These deposits occur as strings of deposits along controlling structures. The identification of both regional-scale and local structures is key to expanding the footprint of mineralization on the property.

There is compelling evidence of several episodes of structural deformation in the project area. During the Nevadan Orogeny (Jurassic to early Cretaceous age), the Auld Lang Syne Group was strongly folded and faulted. Low-grade regional metamorphism accompanied this deformation. The most prominent structural features in the area are north- to northeast-trending normal faults of Tertiary age, which offset all the geological units present on the property. Early Tertiary north- to northwest- trending faults are also present within the Trinity mine area.

Mostly importantly, a major SW-NE-trending fault structure passes through the old pit and is interpreted to be of significance in controlling the emplacement of the silver mineralization. To the northeast, the survey will cover the location of two high grade samples taken from old workings (0.20 and 0.45 g/t Au, >2000 ppm As, >1000 ppm Sb, >2000 ppm Zn, 500 and 1000 g/t Ag, with anomalous values in W, Bi and Cd), approximately 1.7 km NE of the old pit. To the southwest the survey will cover the location of more recent grab and chip samples collected approximately 2.2 km SW of the pit, including sample E569415 which returned values of 1690 g/t Ag, 4.33 g/t Au, 14.70% Pb and 1.66% Zn (see Company release December 4, 2025).

The magnetometer survey is designed to identify any and all structures within an approximate 6 kilometers of strike running in a SW-NE direction, with the Trinity open pit at its centre.

Corporate Activities

The Company also announces that it has entered into a consulting and marketing services agreement dated January 9, 2026 with Market IQ Media Group Inc. ("MIQ"), pursuant to which MIQ will provide the Company with branding, digital marketing, investor awareness and corporate communications services, including SEO, digital media campaigns, media consulting and content distribution. The agreement has an initial term of two months, commencing upon execution, and may be renewed on a month-to-month basis thereafter. In consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay MIQ a fee of US$50,000 plus applicable taxes. MIQ is an arm's-length service provider to the Company, and to the Company's knowledge, neither MIQ nor its principals hold any securities of Americore Resources Corp.

Other Planned Work

With the presence of an historic stockpile on the site, we plan to evaluate options for monetizing this asset.

Review, compilation and interpretation of the large technical data base is on-going.

Management Commentary

"Work has progressed on updating the database to include the Seka and HiHo claim information and with the air magnetometer survey it will enhance our understanding of the regional structures and possible satellite deposits," stated Jeff Poloni, CEO.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Americore Resources Corp., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280031