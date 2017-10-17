Oroco Resource Announces Appointment of Ken Thorsen as Senior Technical Advisor
17.10.2017 | GlobeNewswire
VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2017 - Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V:OCO) (Oroco or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth R. Thorsen as Senior Technical Advisor to the Company.
Mr. Thorsen has almost five decades experience in the mining industry, including 20 years with Teck Resources Ltd. At the time of his retirement from Teck in 2000, Mr. Thorsen, as President of Teck Exploration Ltd., was in charge of exploration and administration in 17 countries.
Mr. Thorsen has served as a Director of a number of junior mining companies, notably Capstone Mining Corp. and Newstrike Capital Inc. Holding a BSc in Geological Engineering, Mr. Thorsen was formerly Orocos President and Chairman.
Of the appointment of Mr. Thorsen, Orocos CEO Craig Dalziel said, We are delighted to once again be able to benefit from the knowledge and experience of Ken Thorsen. Given our continued focus on exploration and development properties in Mexico, and Kens extensive experience and successes in Mexico with Teck in the 1990s and Capstone and Newstrike more recently, we expect that he will be a very important contributor to Orocos acquisition and development plans.
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Craig Dalziel, President and CEO
Oroco Resource Corp.
Tel: 604-688-6200
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
