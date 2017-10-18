Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports September 2017

Sydney - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports for the period ending September 2017.September 2017 - HighlightsProjectsThackaringa Project- Commenced Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).- Aerial geophysical survey launched and subsequently completed over the entirety of the Thackaringa tenements (EL6622, EL8143, ML86 & ML87).- Thackaringa Drilling Campaign - 40Mt Indicated Resource Target - rigs mobilised to site.- PFS Metallurgical Testwork has now commenced. The testwork will be centred on treating ~800 kg of ore through the proposed process: concentration; thermal treatment; leaching; and product recovery.Cobalt Trends- Thrifting - Battery makers are "thrifting" (lowering) cobalt content in the cathode. This is a natural consequence in the face of stronger for longer cobalt pricing.- Energy Density - Higher (cobalt based) energy density batteries are entering the market increasing Electric Vehicle (EV) range and usability.- Fast Charge/Discharge - Battery makers are developing semi-solid and solid electrolytes supporting faster charge/discharge cycles - the goal is to fully charge an EV in 5 minutes.- COB's strategy is to produce a battery grade product required, not today, but rather where demand will be in the future, as these market and enabling technology trends rollout.Corporate- Amended JV Agreement announced. Stage One is due for completion by 1 April 2018 followed shortly after by Pre-Feasibility Study delivery (30 June 2018).To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P739YD4E





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:



Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) is an exploration company focussed on green energy technology and a strategy of fast-tracking development of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales to achieve commercial production of cobalt. This strategic metal is in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.







Contact:



Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.

Ph: +61-2-9966-5629

www.cobaltblueholdings.com

Email: info@cobaltblueholdings.com

