Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports September 2017

00:07 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports for the period ending September 2017.

September 2017 - Highlights

Projects

Thackaringa Project

- Commenced Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).

- Aerial geophysical survey launched and subsequently completed over the entirety of the Thackaringa tenements (EL6622, EL8143, ML86 & ML87).

- Thackaringa Drilling Campaign - 40Mt Indicated Resource Target - rigs mobilised to site.

- PFS Metallurgical Testwork has now commenced. The testwork will be centred on treating ~800 kg of ore through the proposed process: concentration; thermal treatment; leaching; and product recovery.

Cobalt Trends

- Thrifting - Battery makers are "thrifting" (lowering) cobalt content in the cathode. This is a natural consequence in the face of stronger for longer cobalt pricing.

- Energy Density - Higher (cobalt based) energy density batteries are entering the market increasing Electric Vehicle (EV) range and usability.

- Fast Charge/Discharge - Battery makers are developing semi-solid and solid electrolytes supporting faster charge/discharge cycles - the goal is to fully charge an EV in 5 minutes.

- COB's strategy is to produce a battery grade product required, not today, but rather where demand will be in the future, as these market and enabling technology trends rollout.

Corporate

- Amended JV Agreement announced. Stage One is due for completion by 1 April 2018 followed shortly after by Pre-Feasibility Study delivery (30 June 2018).

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P739YD4E



About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) is an exploration company focussed on green energy technology and a strategy of fast-tracking development of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales to achieve commercial production of cobalt. This strategic metal is in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.



Contact:

Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.
Ph: +61-2-9966-5629
www.cobaltblueholdings.com
Email: info@cobaltblueholdings.com

