Tarku announces election results for the Annual General Meeting and the approval for the acquisition of claims adjacent to the Apollo and Admiral projects

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2018) - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:TKU) (the "Company" or "Tarku") is pleased to announce the following people were re-elected as directors of Tarku: Sylvain Laberge, Julien Davy, Benoit Lafrance, Tim Termuende, Barry Chappell, Jeff Sheppard.

The proposal to maintain the stock option plan as described in the Information Circular was approved by the shareholders at the meeting. This proposal allows the maximum number of shares that may be issued under the Plan to be 10% of the number of shares issued and outstanding from time to time (on an undiluted basis).

The nomination proposal of Davidson & Company LLP. as independent auditor of the Corporation, as described in the Information Circular, has been approved by the Shareholders at the Meeting.

Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors appointed the following persons as officers of the Corporation: Sylvain Laberge, Chief Executive Officer, Julien Davy, Geo, President, Benoit Lafrance, Geo, Exploration Manager, Jeff Sheppard Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Tarku also announces the final approval received from the regulatory authorities for the acquisition of the 2 claims adjacent to the Apollo and Atlas projects as announced in the December 14, 2017 press release.

Tarku wishes to clarify the English press release of January 18, 2018 regarding the payment of the works for option and joint venture with SOQUEM inc. on the Guercheville project. The sentence should have read as follows: "Tarku has the option to acquire a 50% interest in the Guercheville Project by incurring $2,000,000 in exploration work over a period of three (3) years according to the following schedule: (i) an amount of $350,000 by the first anniversary of the Effective Date; (ii) an additional amount of $650,000 by the second anniversary of the Effective Date; and (iii) an additional amount of $1,000,000 by the third anniversary of the Effective Date. Upon acquisition of the 50% interest, SOQUEM and Tarku will form a joint venture."

