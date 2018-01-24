Winston Gold continues to expand Block 93 and Parallel Veins

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winston Gold Corp. (“Winston Gold” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce the remaining drill results from a 10-hole drilling campaign it commenced in August on the Company’s wholly-owned Winston Gold Property, near Helena Montana. Results for holes W75 and W77 were reported in the Oct 26th 2017 press release.



Updated Drill Plan Map





“These drill results continue to expand the size and continuity of both the Parallel and Block 93 veins,” commented Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold Mining. “Both veins remain open for expansion along strike as well as to depth. We also continue to intersect what appear to be discontinuous veins situated between the Block 93 and the Parallel veins. Our geologists believe these veins may represent an anastomosing (loosely braided) vein system rising-up from a lower source structure. A few well-placed underground drill holes would help validate this theory.”

Due to the variable nature of the vein orientations, the true width of mineralization in the following drill intercepts is not known at this time.

Hole W78 was drilled from the Edna drill pad and was designed to intercept the Block 93 and Parallel veins. It was successful on both counts. A 5.5 ft. interval of the Parallel vein was intersected at a down-hole depth of 275 ft. and averaged 0.467 oz./ton gold (16.01 grams per tonne (g/t) gold). This intercept added 21 ft. of strike length to the Parallel vein for a total distance of 406 ft.

Hole W78 also cut a 5-ft. interval of the Block 93 vein averaging 0.180 oz./ton gold (6.17 g/t gold) at a down-hole depth of 140 ft. This intercept verified the continuity of the Block 93 vein but due to the drill’s orientation, it did not increase its overall dimensions.

Hole W79 was drilled from the Open Pit drill pad and targeted the Block 93 vein. The vein structure was intersected but it yielded no significant assays. Another unknown vein was intersected in the footwall of the Block 93 vein at a down-hole depth of 331 ft. It averaged 0.132 oz./ton gold (4.53 g/t gold) over 6 ft.

Hole W80 was also drilled from the Open pit drill pad. It intersected a 3-ft. interval of mineralization in the Parallel vein averaging 0.131 oz./ton gold (4.49 g/t gold) starting at down-hole depth of 299 ft. Three more intercepts were cut between 403-to-427 ft. down-hole. These represent unknown veins that lie between the Parallel and Block 93 veins.

Hole W83 was collared on the Open pit drill pad and targeted both Parallel and Block 93 from the hanging wall side. The Parallel vein was intersected at 299 ft. down-hole and averaged 0.326 oz./ton gold (11.18 g/t gold) over 3 ft. This added another 42 ft. of strike length to the Parallel vein bringing the total to 448 ft., or 136.5 metres.

The Block 93 was intersected at a down-hole depth of 311.5' ft. and averaged 0.111 oz./ton gold (3.81 g/t gold) over 5.5 ft. This added 5 ft. of vertical extent to the Block 93 vein bringing its total vertical dimension to 197 ft., or 60.0 metres.

Hole W81 and W82 were drilled from the core shed drill pad towards the historic CharTam vein. Hole W81 intersected a narrow, 1 ft. interval of vein material that assayed 0.177 oz./ton gold (6.07 g/t gold). Unfortunately, without additional data, Winston geologists could not confirm this was the continuation of the CharTam vein. Further testing of the vein may happen later if more historic data can be found to define better targets.

Highlights of significant results are outlined in the table below.

Hole Vein UTM East (m) UTM North (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip From (ft.) To (ft.) Interval**

(ft.)/(m) Gold (opt)/(g/t) W78 Unknown 448,633 5143,791 1,472 280 -45 126 127 2 0.61 0.190 6.51 and Unknown 127 128 1 0.30 0.359 12.31 Block 93 140 145 5 1.52 0.180 6.17 Including Block 93 140 142 2 0.61 0.312 10.70 and Parallel 275 280.5 5.5 1.68 0.467 16.01 W79 Unknown 448,541 5,143,742 1,472 041 -59 331 337 6 1.83 0.132 4.53 including Unknown 336 337 1 0.30 0.572 19.61 W80 Parallel 448,541 5,143,742 1,472 019 -53 299 302 3 0.91 0.131 4.49 including Parallel 299 300 1 0.30 0.251 8.61 and Unknown 403 404 1 0.30 0.155 5.31 and Unknown 407 409 2 0.61 0.132 4.53 and Unknown 424 427 3 0.91 0.107 3.67 W81 CharTam 448,607 5,143,672 1462 138 -45 91.5 92.5 1 0.30 0.177 6.07 W82 CharTam 448,607 5,143,672 1,462 160 -45 -- -- -- -- NSA* NSA* W83 Unknown 448,541 5,143,745 1,473 019 -60 276 278 2 0.61 0.130 4.46 and Parallel 299 302 3 0.91 0.326 11.18 including Parallel 300 301 1 0.30 0.953 32.67 and Block 93 311.5 317 5.5 1.68 0.111 3.81 including Block 93 316 317 1 0.30 0.441 15.12

All Samples that assay in excess of 0.100 ounce per ton gold (3.43 g/t gold) are sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals and accredited assay lab, in Reno Nevada for check assay. The average variance between check assays and on-site lab results reported in this press release was 0.003 oz. per ton gold (0.103 g/t).

**Due to the variable nature of vein orientation, the true width of mineralization is not known at this time unless specifically stated.

* NSA – No Significant Assays

The company has also closed the Second (and final) offering of the Series 2 non-convertible debentures up to aggregate proceeds of USD $2,000,000 (received USD $ 470,000) on November 30,2017 (the “Second Offering Closing Date”). The notes are due on March 31, 2020.

The company also announces that it has arranged a non‐brokered private placement consisting of up to 8,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a purchase price of $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $400,000 (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a “Share”) in the share capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the share capital of the Company for a period of 5 years, at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share. The Company may pay a finder’s fee in connection with the Private Placement within the amount permitted by the policies of the Exchange. Certain directors, officers and insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Private Placement is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate purposes. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about January 30, 2018.

Updated Drill Plan Map

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56ac4294-2cdf-488b-84a4-7a60fac9af04

The Winston Gold Project is central to a historic precious and base metal mining district in which most of the ore was mined from tightly structurally controlled high angle fissure veins and lode/replacement zones. Reports indicate that more than 100,000 ounces of gold was recovered from these underground mines in the late 19th to early 20th century from about 150,000 tons of ore. (Earle, 1964; Schell, 1963).

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the on-site sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. The samples are crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold in the Company’s on-site Assay Lab (non-accredited), using fire assay fusion and a 50 gram gravimetric finish. Blank or certified reference materials are inserted randomly. All samples that return an average grade in excess of 0.100 ounce per ton gold (3.43 g/t) are sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals an accredited assay lab in Reno, Nevada for Check Assay.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired two under-explored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunities, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana, and the Gold Ridge project, near Willcox, Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company and for further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Winston Gold, at:

Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8

Telephone: (204) 989-2434

E-mail: murray@winstongold.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Winston Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.