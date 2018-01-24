Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Gold Fields Limited - Sale of Arctic Platinum Project to CD Capital

16:06 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

JOHANNESBURG, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gold Fields Ltd. (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) is pleased to announce the sale of its palladium-rich, polymetallic Arctic Platinum Project (APP) in northern Finland. The buyer is a Finnish subsidiary of private equity fund CD Capital Natural Resources Fund III (CD Capital), headquartered in London.

The purchase consideration comprises US$40 million cash and royalty (2% NSR (net smelter return) on all metals, with 1% capped at US$20 million and 1% uncapped). The transaction, including full payment of the cash consideration, was completed today.

The sale includes all of the project assets for APP including the Suhanko mining licence (and associated real estate), all other mining and exploration properties, project permits and all other project related assets.

Nick Holland, CEO of Gold Fields, commented:

"The divestment of APP is consistent with our strategy of divesting non-core assets, and reinforces the focus that Gold Fields continues to show in relation to its asset portfolio. We are pleased to have balanced the purchase price between up-front cash and continued long-term exposure through the royalty, and believe this to be a positive outcome for both parties.

CD Capital continues to build its own portfolio of development assets, and we have been impressed with their professional approach and commitment to the transaction and the project. We wish them every success in the development of the project."

Notes to editors  

About Gold Fields    

Gold Fields Ltd. is a globally diversified producer of gold with eight operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa with attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces.  It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 48 million ounces and gold Mineral Resources of around 101 million ounces. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 454 million pounds and Mineral Resources 5,813 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SWX).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Enquiries

Investors

Avishkar Nagaser
Tel:  +27-11-562-9775
Mobile:  +27-82-312-8692
Email: Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel
Tel:  +27-11-562-9849
Mobile:  +27-72-493-5170
Email:  Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media

Sven Lunsche
Tel:  +27-11-562-9763
Mobile:  +27-83-260-9279
Email:  Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

SOURCE Gold Fields Ltd.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Gold Fields Ltd. (ADR)

Bergbau
Südafrika
www.goldfields.co.za


weitere Unternehmen:


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap