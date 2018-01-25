Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Miranda Gold Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Our Shareholders

18:45 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Vancouver, BC (FSCwire) - Miranda Gold Corp. ("Miranda") (TSX-V: MAD) is pleased to announce that its shareholders have voted in favor of all resolutions brought before them at the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, in Vancouver.

A total of 38,581,140 common shares were voted, representing 36.74% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.  The newly appointed board of directors will consist of Joseph Hebert, James Cragg, Kevin Nishi, and John Anderson.  Shareholders also voted in favor of the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

Miranda further reports that at a meeting following the shareholder meeting, the Directors named Joseph Hebert as President and Chief Executive Officer and Len Goldsmith as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. 

About Miranda

Miranda is a gold Prospect Generator active in Colombia, whose emphasis is on acquiring gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential.  Miranda performs its own grass roots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects to maximize exposure to discovery and minimize exploration risk.  Miranda has an ongoing relationship with IAMGold Corp..

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joseph (Joe) Hebert, Chief Executive Officer

+1-775-340-0450

Email: joseph.hebert75@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

www.mirandagold.com



To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/Miranda01252018.pdf

[FSC_NEWSRELEASE_LINK_TAG]

Source: Miranda Gold Corp. (TSX Venture:MAD, OTC Pink:MRDDF, FWB:MRG)

To follow Miranda Gold Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Miranda Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.mirandagold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap