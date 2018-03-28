North Arrow Reports Additional Diamond Results From Q1-4 Kimberlite Naujaat Diamond Project, Nunavut

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:NAR) is pleased to report final diamond recoveries from composite mini-bulk samples of four units within the Q1-4 kimberlite at the Naujaat Diamond Project, Nunavut. Final diamond recoveries are summarized in the table below.



Number of Diamonds per Sieve Size (mm Square Mesh Sieve) Q1-4

kimberlite

Unit Sample 0.300 0.425 0.600 0.850 1.18 1.70 2.36 Total Total Weight -0.425 -0.600 -0.850 -1.18 -1.70 -2.36 -3.35 Stones Carats Dry Kg +0.85 mm A61 1425.1 8 60 45 33 4 3 0 153 0.678 A48a 1086.5 3 35 37 16 1 3 0 95 0.421 A28 2192.5 0 29 40 10 9 2 1 91 0.679 A88 470.0 0 2 7 4 0 0 0 13 0.042

The samples reported in this release were collected as part of the 2017 delineation drill program, details of which were reported in a North Arrow news release dated September 12, 2017. The samples were composited from drill core in the field based on observed lithological units and submitted for processing using a combined dense media separation / caustic fusion process intended to recover diamonds greater than 0.425 mm. The largest diamond was recovered from unit A28 and weighs 0.25 carats. The purpose of these composite samples is to provide diamond recovery information to supplement results from smaller drill core samples submitted for microdiamond (caustic fusion) analyses, including recovery of diamonds greater than 0.106 mm. The diamond recoveries reported in this news release will be used to support incoming microdiamond sample results expected over the next eight weeks.

The diamond results reported in this release are based on dense media separation (DMS) and caustic fusion processing and diamond extraction work completed by Microlithics Laboratories, Thunder Bay, Ontario, and I&M Morrison Geological Services Ltd, Delta, British Columbia, both independent mineral process and sorting laboratories. The samples were processed at Microlithics through a 1.5 tonne per hour DMS plant configured to recover diamonds retained on a +0.425 mm square mesh sieve. Crushed kimberlite drill core was fed directly into the DMS plant. All +10 mm material was subsequently reduced through staged, secondary jaw and cone crushing circuits and re-introduced into the plant. DMS concentrates were upgraded by caustic fusion processes and the resultant residues were shipped to I&M Morrison where they were sieved and fractions retained on a +0.425 mm Tyler (square mesh) sieve were sorted for diamonds. Some sieved fractions were further upgraded using paramagnetic separation techniques prior to diamond extraction. Quality assurance protocols, security and actual operating procedures for the processing, transport and recovery of diamonds conform to industry standard Chain of Custody provisions. 97.2% of inserted synthetic diamond spikes were recovered during processing and diamond extraction, including clean up materials. As part of North Arrow’s ongoing QA/QC programs, DMS tails, sorted caustic fusion residues, and other materials are subject to audit. Any significant changes in recovered diamond contents will be reported when available.

North Arrow’s diamond exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (ON), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Armstrong has reviewed the contents of this press release.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of diamond exploration opportunities in Canada. North Arrow’s management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the Canadian diamond industry. In addition to evaluating the Naujaat Project, North Arrow is also conducting exploration drilling programs this spring at the Loki and LDG Projects in the NWT and planning to drill test newly discovered diamondiferous kimberlite at the Mel Project (NU). The Company is also awaiting till sample results from its Pikoo (SK) Project and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project (NU), located approximately 3 km north of TMAC Resources’ new Doris Gold Mine.

