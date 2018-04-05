92 Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Golden Metallurgical Silica and Frac Sand Project, BC

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2018) - 92 Resources Corp. (TSXV: NTY) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9G2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Golden Silica Property. The technical report is available for review on SEDAR and the company's website. Additionally, the Company would like to highlight both the metallurgical silica and frac sand potential of the Property:

Metallurgical Silica

From the 2017 program, 22 of the 60 samples assayed greater than 99% SiO 2 , including 10 samples greater than 99.4%

Low levels of Iron, Boron and Phosphate (primary contaminants)

Frenchman's Ridge deposit has a strike length of approximately 1.2 km, a width of over 400 m, and is interpreted to be at least 50 m thick. This deposit occurs less than 5 km from Golden B.C.

Frac Sand

From the 2017 program, 6 of the 11 high-silica samples submitted indicate suitability for additional testing based on initial friability testing

Similar to 2014 results, these 2017 samples produced a pure quartz sand from 20 to 100 mesh with sphericity measurements of 0.7 to 0.9 and roundness measurements from 0.4 to 0.6

The 2014 testing by Stim Lab included unidirectional crush resistance testing on 2 samples, with resulting K values of 6

Based on these preliminary results the samples passed API PR19C specifications for frac sand proppant for purity, crush resistance and sphericity. The material does not make specifications for roundness, which requires a minimum roundness of 0.6, although this is probably due to particles of silica cement attached to the previously more spherical sand grains. The company intends to pursue further testing and processing to improve roundness values.

Background

92 Resources Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of strategic metals for the burgeoning 'new age' energy markets. Frac sand is instrumental in oil and gas reservoir recovery optimization, while high-purity, metallurgical silica is used in the ever-growing solar panel industry.

In early 2014, the Company acquired a 100-per-cent interest in an initial 807.77-hectare area adjacent to south boundary of the Mt. Moberly mine and over Frenchman's Ridge. The property has now been expanded six-fold to over 5000 hectares, to cover logistically favourable ground with quartzite-sandstone exposures.

The claims lie within three kilometers east and extend up to fifteen kilometers northeast and south of Golden, B.C., a regional transportation center that has the Trans-Canada Highway, Highway 95 (which runs south through the US into Mexico), major rail yard facilities and all related infrastructure within, or near its boundaries.

The newly expanded Golden Silica Property now brackets or abuts both, the operational Moberly Mine, which is owned by Calgary-based Northern Silica Corporation (formerly owned by Heemskirk Canada Ltd.) that is now producing frac sand, and the Horse Creek metallurgical silica mine, being developed by HiTest Sand. Inc.

Silicon dioxide (SiO 2 ), also known as silica, has many applications, depending on purity. High-grade silicon metal and polysilicon are used in many high-technology applications, including microelectronics, computer chips and solar panels. The global demand and requirements for metallurgical silica and frac sand continues to grow rapidly, making the strategically positioned Golden Frac Sand Project a very important corporate asset.

