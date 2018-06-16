AbraPlata Announces DTC Eligibility of its OTCPK Common Shares and Change in Directors

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSX.V:ABRA) (OTCPK:ABBRF) (Frankfurt:1AH) ("AbraPlata" or the "Company"), a company focused on advancing its Diablillos silver-gold project in Argentina, is pleased to announce that its common shares traded on the OTC Pink Sheets, under the symbol "ABBRF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible .



The DTC, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

AbraPlata also announces that Mr. David Doherty has resigned as a Director of the Company, effective on June 14, 2018, due to other time commitments. The Company would like to thank Mr. Doherty for his services and contributions during his tenure.

Concurrent with Mr. Doherty's resignation, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Robert Bruggeman has been appointed as a Director of the Company, effective on June 14, 2018. Mr. Bruggeman has over twenty years of experience in corporate development, equity research, and institutional sales & trading. He has a deep understanding of Canadian equity markets, having worked as a sell-side research analyst, the desk analyst on the proprietary trading desk at TD Securities, and running the sales & trading desk at a boutique brokerage firm in Toronto. Mr. Bruggeman currently provides investor relations and corporate development services to junior mining companies, including AbraPlata, through Alpha Advisory Services Inc. Prior to that, he was VP, Corporate Development, for a TSX-listed junior mining company. Mr. Bruggeman is a Professional Engineer (Ontario) and holds the CFA designation.

