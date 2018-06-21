Newlox's Dore Pours Continue to Grow

Vancouver, BC / 21 June 2018 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CSE: LUX | Frankfurt: NGO) is pleased to announce that the pouring of gold dore at its remediation and precious metals recovery facility in Central America has continued since the Company's inaugural pour of gold dore reported on April 23rd, 2018. Efficiency and yield have been steadily increasing pour-over-pour.

Gold dore pours are now a regular occurrence at the Company's processing facility, and precious metals sales are supporting Newlox's continued testing of innovative environmental reclamation and precious metals recovery technology.

Newlox's operations team have installed advanced instrumentation at the processing plant and on-site atomic absorption spectroscopy laboratory which, combined with the steady-state operations, are generating significant data. Precise, real-time measurements are providing the engineering team with the ability to effectively optimize the Company's metallurgical processes and deliver efficiency improvements. Management believes that this science-driven approach is allowing the Company to make significant gains towards its stated goals.

Ryan Jackson, President of Newlox Gold comments:

"Newlox's operations team is keeping to a regular gold dore pouring schedule. Encouragingly, each pouring cycle is increasing in efficiency and yield. Newlox is on course to achieve its goal of growing a robust, socially and environmentally positive enterprise, which will generate great value for shareholders and local stakeholders alike."

About Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. recovers both residual precious metals and contaminants from historical waste accumulated from more than a century of inefficient artisanal and small-scale mining in politically and socially stable jurisdictions.

Newlox's agreements with local artisanal mining cooperatives provide steady supplies of feedstock for its first processing plant in Central America. Hundreds of years of mining history in Latin America and current inefficient artisanal processing ensure the Company ample opportunities to grow its business model.

Newlox occupies a niche within the extractive industry where it can apply innovative processing techniques to not only recover precious metals but also to effect positive change in the environmental and social landscape through its operations.

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision.

Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo. is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of and approved the contents of this News Release.

On Behalf of the Board, Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Contact Newlox

Ryan Jackson

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp., President

Website: www.newloxgold.com

Email: info@newloxgold.com

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.