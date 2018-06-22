Coro Announces Conclusions of Marimaca 1-23 Claim Definitive Feasibility Study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX:COP) is pleased to announce that the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) completed by Coro as a condition of its earn in to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Marimaca 1-23 Claim (“the Project”), located near Antofagasta, Chile has confirmed the technical and economic viability of developing the Project. The Marimaca 1-23 Claim is part of larger group of properties controlled by Coro in the Marimaca area.



Highlights

Proven and probable mineral reserves of oxide ore of 24.6 million tonnes at 0.8% CuT, containing 196,800 tonnes (434 million lbs) of copper

Robust project economics with an after-tax IRR of 58.8% and an NPV (5%) of $114 million

Mine life of 12 years plus 3 years processing stacked ore (‘LOM’)

Annual copper production of 10,000 tonnes (year 2 to year 10) from a 1.8 million tonne per annum (‘Mtpa’) SX-EW plant at a LOM average plant feed grade of 0.80% CuT and a LOM strip ratio (waste:ore) of 2:1

Initial capital costs of $22.6 million including $1.7 million in project contingency and $1.1 million in owner allowances

LOM cash operating costs of $2.05/lb

All amounts are US Dollars, based on $3 per pound copper price and on a 100% Project basis.

Commenting on the DFS, Coro’s President & CEO Luis Tondo said: “We are pleased that the DFS, even at this early stage of what could ultimately be a larger project, already confirms the strong economic potential of the Marimaca 1-23 Claim. Completion of this study is an important milestone enabling the Company to establish its 51% ownership of Compania Minera Newco Marimaca (“CMNM”), owner of the Marimaca 1-23 Claim. Coro may acquire an additional 24% interest in CMNM by obtaining financing to build the Project or by transferring ownership of its Ivan SXEW processing plant to CMNM. With the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the SM Claims, a 379 hectare package of mining claims immediately adjoining the Marimaca 1-23 Claim to the north and south (announced on 22 January 2018), and the optioning of the adjacent La Atomica property (announced on 2 November 2017), the Company will work towards determining the preferred development plan for the Marimaca area to maximize value creation for its shareholders.”

Reserves & Resources

Mineral reserves for the Marimaca 1-23 Claim Project have been estimated by NCL Consultants, using industry best practices and conforming to the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014).

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are summarized in the table below and have respective effective dates of 28 May 2018 and 22 May 2018.

Tonnes Cu Contained Category Mt % CuT % CuS Mlbs Proven 12.7 0.83 0.62 232 Probable 11.9 0.78 0.56 204 Proven + Probable 24.6 0.80 0.59 434 Measured 22.4 0.70 0.49 345 Indicated 24.3 0.61 0.39 325 Measured + Indicated 46.8 0.65 0.44 670 Inferred 11.0 0.48 0.28 117

CuT: total copper tonnes

CuS: acid soluble copper tonnes

Mineral reserves are reported as constrained within measured and indicated pit design and supported by a mine plan featuring a constant throughput rate. The pit design and mine plan were optimized with slopes angles varying from 42.3° to 52.2°, ore and waste mining average cost of $2.47/t, process and G&A of $12.14/t, SX-EW of $0.30 USD/lb, selling costs of $0.07 USD/lb at a copper price $3.0 USD/lb, as well as a variable recovery as function of solubility ratio. The average processing recovery is 65% and for this average, the cut-off is 0.32% CuT. Mineral Reserves considers 1% of mining dilution.

Mineral Resources are inclusive of mineral reserves.

Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade and contained metal content

Tonnage and grade measurements are in metric units. Contained copper is reported in millions of pounds.

Estimated Capital Costs

Area Equipment

($000’) Construction

($000’) Total

($000’) Mine 1,541 1,541 Crushing 1,181 482 1,663 Agglomeration 111 27 138 Leaching 1,188 3,076 4,264 SX-TF-EW 4,952 1,944 6,895 Sulfuric Acid & Reagents 187 165 351 Infrastructure 1,048 1,062 2,110 Total Direct Capex Costs 8,666 8,297 16,964 Project Administration 469 Detail Engineering 330 Commissioning & Start-up 256 First Fill 1,710 Total Indirect Capex Costs 2,765 Project Contingency 10% 1,749 Project Grand Total 21,478 Owner Allowances (5%) $1,074 Total 22,552

In addition, $8.1 million has been considered for sustaining capital, and $4.4 million for mine and plant closure costs. In total, investment costs for the project life total $35 million. The capital cost estimate excluded losses or gains that may arise from foreign exchange rate variations, cost escalation and other factors.

Operating Costs

Items $/t ore $/lb Mining $8.18 $0.71 Plant $12.27 $1.07 G&A $3.19 $0.28 Total $23.64 $2.05

Plant Refurbishment

It is envisaged that the Ivan Plant facilities will be refurbished and updated to process 1.8 Mt per year and secure the 10,000 tpa of copper production. The principal works include:

Existing No1 crushing line expanded and modified by adding a closed circuit tertiary crushing line

Existing agglomeration line overhauled

Leaching will take place on 3 heap leach pads located at Ivan

The solvent extraction mixers-settlers will be replaced with conventional technology

Electrowinning refurbishment includes civil rehabilitation, cell tanks, piping distribution and electric busbars maintenance works

After-tax Sensitivity

Sensitivity Analysis (20%) (10%) -- 10% 20% Recovery NPV 5% $28 $72 $114 $156 $198 IRR 21% 41% 58% 75% 90% Opex NPV 5% $174.9 $144.5 $114.1 $84.7 $53.1 IRR 83% 71% 58% 46% 32% Capex NPV 5% $118.7 $116.4 $114.1 $111.8 $109.6 IRR 70% 64% 58% 54% 50% Cu grade NPV 5% $28.4 $72.4 $114.1 $156.2 $198.2 IRR 21% 41% 58% 75% 90% Cu Price NPV 5% $24.0 $70.3 $114.1 $158.3 $202.4 IRR 18% 40% 58% 75% 92%

The Company will file a Technical Report as defined by NI 43-101 on www.sedar.com. With the completion of the DFS, the company will initiate the execution of the legal documents required to complete the acquisition of its 51% shareholding in CMNM.

Qualified Persons

The mineral resource estimates contained in this news have been prepared in accordance with National

Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Collectively, Enrique Quiroga, Luis Oviedo, Carlos Guzmán, are the Qualified Persons for purposes of National Instrument 43-101:

Mr Quiroga, Mining Engineer, Member of Chilean Mining Commission and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile and of the College of Engineer of Chile, is employed by Propipe and serves as the Qualified Person for overall report preparation and also was responsible for those sections relating to process design, engineering and cost estimation. Mr Quiroga visited the property in May 2018.

Luis Oviedo, Geologist, member of the Geologist College of Chile and of the Chilean Mining Commission, served as the Qualified Person for those parts of the technical report relating to historical data, exploration and geology and resource estimation. Mr. Oviedo is employed by NCL and completed a site visit in December 2017.

Carlos Guzmán, Mining Engineer, Fellow member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and registered member of the Chilean Mining Commission, is employed by NCL and was the Qualified Person responsible for the sections related to mining. Mr. Guzmán visited the property in May 2018.

Enrique Quiroga is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the contents of this news release.

