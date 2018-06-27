Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Eldorado Gold Announces Q2 2018 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call

14:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX: ELD, NYSE: EGO                                                                                       

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Eldorado Gold Corp. will release its Q2 2018 Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday July 26, 2018 and will host a conference call on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT).  The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com

Conference Call Details

Replay (available until August 30, 2018)


Date:

Friday July 27, 2018

Toronto:

416 849 0833

Time:

8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET)

Toll Free:

1 855 859 2056

Dial in:

647 427 7450

Pass code:

3773 417

Toll free:

1 888 231 8191

 

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Greece, Romania, Canada and Brazil.  The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities.  Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eldorado-gold-announces-q2-2018-financial-and-operational-results-release-date-and-conference-call-300672832.html

SOURCE Eldorado Gold Corp.



Contact
Investor Relations: Peter Lekich, Manager, Investor Relations, 604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166, peter.lekich@eldoradogold.com
