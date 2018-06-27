VANCOUVER, June 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Eldorado Gold Corp. will release its Q2 2018 Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday July 26, 2018 and will host a conference call on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com
Conference Call Details
Replay (available until August 30, 2018)
Date:
Friday July 27, 2018
Toronto:
416 849 0833
Time:
8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET)
Toll Free:
1 855 859 2056
Dial in:
647 427 7450
Pass code:
3773 417
Toll free:
1 888 231 8191
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Greece, Romania, Canada and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eldorado-gold-announces-q2-2018-financial-and-operational-results-release-date-and-conference-call-300672832.html
