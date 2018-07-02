SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sibanye-Stillwater Limited (f/k/a Sibanye Gold Limited) - SBGL

NEW YORK, July 2, 2018 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. (f/k/a Sibanye Gold Limited) ("Sibanye" or the "Company") (NYSE: SBGL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Sibanye and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 13, 2018, The Mercury published an article entitled "Mine puts profits before lives – claim", reporting that Sibanye supervisors forced miners to work in dangerous conditions. On this news, Sibanye's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $0.07, or 2.6%, to close at $2.56 on June 13, 2018. On June 26, 2018, Bloomberg reported that "another worker was killed at [Sibanye's] Driefontein operation in South Africa, bringing the total deaths at the company's mines this year to 21." The Bloomberg article stated that Sibanye "accounts for nearly half of the 46 people killed in South African mines in 2018 and is already the subject of an investigation by the chief inspector of mines." On this news, Sibanye's ADR price fell $0.31, or 10.99%, to close at $2.51 on June 26, 2018. Then, on June 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Citigroup Inc. cut its recommendation on Sibanye's stock from "buy" to "neutral", citing Sibanye's "track record" from "an environmental, social and governance perspective, as well as the underlying investment risk that it holds." On this news, Sibanye's ADR price fell $0.26, or 10.36%, to close at $2.25 on June 27, 2018.

