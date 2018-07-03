Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Altius Extends and Increases Credit Facility to $225 Million

14:22 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Altius Minerals Corp. (“Altius”) is pleased to announce that it has amended its existing credit facility to refinance its existing term and revolver debt. The current debt balance outstanding of $125 million will be transferred to a new term facility with a maturity date of June 2023. In addition, the Corporation will gain access to an additional $100 million revolver facility.

The refinancing is jointly led by the Bank of Nova Scotia and ING Capital LLC, with participation from the Toronto-Dominion Bank and Export Development Canada.

Concurrent with the refinancing, Altius entered into a floating-to-fixed interest rate swap to lock in the interest rate on $100 million of the term facility. This $100 million represents the portion of the term facility expected to be repaid through regular principal repayments of $5 million per quarter over the 5-year term, although additional repayments can be made at any time with no penalty. The Corporation expects the interest rate on the fixed portion of the debt to be approximately 5.45% per annum during the full term of the loan, with the remaining $25 million and the revolving facility initially carrying a 4.67% interest rate that will change in accordance with market interest rates.

Ben Lewis, CFO commented: “We are pleased to continue the strong relationship that has been developed with our lending group. The extension and expansion of our credit facility is reflective of the progress that has been made in strengthening the scale, asset life, and commodity level diversity of our business. We are also pleased to introduce greater certainty to our debt service costs by choosing to lock in the majority of our interest rate exposure.”

About Altius

Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams that generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These are located in Canada and Brazil and produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre?development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. In addition, Altius’s Project Generation business holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests.

Altius has 43,215,026 shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.



Contact

Altius Minerals Corp.
Flora Wood, 877-576-2209
flora@altiusminerals.com


