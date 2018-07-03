Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Nickel Creek Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

03.07.2018  |  CNW

TORONTO, July 3, 2018 /CNW/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on June 28, 2018.

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
  • electing each management-nominated director; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor.

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling, Mark Fields, Diane R. Garrett, Wayne Kirk, Gillyeard Leathley, Myron G. Manternach and Michel Sylvestre.  Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Michele S. Darling

74,961,142

142,793

99.81%

0.19%

Mark Fields

74,976,616

127,319

99.83%

0.17%

Diane R. Garrett

74,739,248

364,687

99.51%

0.49%

Wayne Kirk

74,968,339

135,596

99.82%

0.18%

Gillyeard Leathley

74,788,816

315,119

99.58%

0.42%

Myron G. Manternach

72,754,693

2,349,242

96.87%

3.13%

Michel Sylvestre

72,759,494

2,344,441

96.88%

3.12%

 

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQX: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project with a view to creating Canada's next world-class nickel sulphide mine. The Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our stakeholders through development of the Nickel Shäw Project into a leading North American nickel, copper and PGM producer.

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.



Contact
Graeme Jennings, CFA, VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations, 1-416-304-9322, gjennings@nickelcp.com
