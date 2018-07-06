Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Departure of Director

TORONTO, July 6, 2018 /CNW/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") announced today that Mr. Gillyeard "Gil" Leathley has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") to focus on his health. Since joining the Board in September 2016, Mr. Leathley has made a significant and highly-valued contribution in transforming the Company and advancing the Nickel Shäw Project.

"On behalf of our company and shareholders, I would like to thank Gil for all of his invaluable contributions to Nickel Creek over the past two years," stated Myron Manternach, Chairman of Nickel Creek. "He has been an important member of Nickel Creek's Board of Directors, providing us with the benefit of his many decades of technical and operational experience and wisdom in the mining industry, and we wish him the best of health and speedy recovery."

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQX: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project with a view to creating Canada's next world-class nickel sulphide mine. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our stakeholders through development of the Nickel Shäw Project into a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

