TORONTO, July 19, 2018 -- Mammoth Resources Corp. (TSX-V:MTH), (the “Company”) would like to correct an error in the press release issued earlier today. The release inadvertently reported under the heading “Other Corporate News”, first paragraph, having issued: “1,8400,000 common shares” of the Company as part of a debt settlement, whereas this should have stated the Company issued “1,840,000 common shares” of the Company. Mammoth apologizes for any confusion this may have caused any readers.



