Rumble Resources Ltd.: Stage 1 RC Drilling Programme Successfully Completed at the Munarra Gully Project

Perth - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Stage 1 RC drilling has successfully been completed at the Munarra Gully Cu-Au Project ("Munarra Gully"). The Munarra Gully project is located some 50km NNE of the town of Cue within the Murchison Goldfields.White Rose Cu - Au Mineralisation- All drill-holes (four completed on the White Rose prospect) intercepted visible copper mineralisation beneath the shallow open pits.o Visual inspection has confirmed both oxide and primary copper mineralisation is associated with a fine to medium grain pyroxenite (norite - hypersthene dominant) intrusive. Observed copper minerals include chalcopyrite and bornite.o Two RC drill sections were completed on 160m spacing.Large First Order Conductor - Remains Untested- Two drill-holes designed to test a large (470m by 260m) conductor (plate) that lies 600m west of the White Rose Prospect did not intersect the conductor and requires further detailed targetting:o The first drill-hole (WRRC-005 - 200m depth) intercepted a late dolerite dyke (non-conductive) that deflected the hole thereby missing the target.o The second drill-hole (WRRC-006 - 289m depth) was completed by a larger drill rig. Broad zones of dolerite and fine grain norite were logged, however, no conductive rocks were encountered. The source of the conductance has not been explained.- Rumble has commissioned a downhole geophysical survey to better delineate the conductor.- Proposed Stage 2 Drilling - Subject to the DHEM survey confirming and vectoring the main conductor, further RC drilling is planned.The drilling programme consisted of seven (7) holes for 1149m. Assaying of RC samples will take approximately three (3) weeks. Results from the drilling will be reported as soon as assay results are available.White Rose Cu-Au ProspectFour (4) drill-holes (WRRC-001 to WRRC-004) were design to test the primary zone below two small open cuts at the main White Rose Prospect. Two traverses, 160m apart were completed. Historic widespread copper and gold mineralisation in oxidised ultramafic/mafic had been exposed in the open cuts. Previous RAB drilling was confined to shallow oxide (vertical depth of 32m).Significant copper mineralisation was observed in all four holes. Both oxide and primary copper mineralisation is present. Oxide mineralisation included chrysocolla and malachite. Primary mineralisation included chalcopyrite and bornite. The host is a fine to medium grain pyroxenite intrusion. The pyroxenite is essentially a norite (hypersthene dominant) that has intruded east-west cross cutting the regional geology which strikes northeast.Large First Order ConductorTwo (2) holes were completed. The target is a large conductive plate (470m by 260m) that lies 600m west of the White Rose prospect.The first hole (WRRC-005 - 200m depth) missed the target due to the presence of a late dolerite dyke. The hole lifted from 70deg to 45deg and the azimuth moved 20deg.The second hole (WRRC-006 - 289m depth) was completed by a larger capacity rig and was able to stay within tolerance with respect to intercepting the modelled conductor. Broad zones of dolerite and fine grain norite were intercepted, however, no conductive lithology (from geological logging) was intercepted. The conductor has not been explained.A down-hole TEM (transient electromagnetic) survey has been commissioned to better delineate the conductor in hole WRRC-006.Subject to any reinterpretation as a result of the TEM survey, further drilling is planned at the conductor.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5HF62734





