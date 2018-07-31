Arch Coal, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

Delivers $86 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Boosts share repurchase authorization by $250 million

Reiterates 2018 sales volume and cost guidance for all operating segments



ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) today reported net income of $43.3 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018, compared with net income of $37.2 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The company earned adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and non-operating expenses ("adjusted EBITDA") 1 of $85.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, which includes a $15.1 million non-cash mark-to-market loss associated with the company's coal hedging activities. This compares to $95.6 million of adjusted EBITDA recorded in the second quarter of 2017. Revenues totaled $592.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, representing an 8 percent increase from the prior-year quarter.

"Arch capitalized on a strong operating performance, robust coking coal markets and an improving logistics system to again generate very substantial levels of free cash flow during the quarter just ended," said John W. Eaves, Arch's chief executive officer. "We used that free cash flow to buy back $78 million of stock, or nearly one million shares, as we continued to execute on a capital return program that we believe is creating excellent value for our shareholders, and the board showed its strong support for this strategy by expanding the buyback authorization significantly. We plan to build upon our strong record of returning excess cash to shareholders as we progress through the year."

Capital Allocation Progress

Recently, Arch's board of directors approved an incremental $250 million increase to the share repurchase authorization, resulting in a total authorization of $750 million since the program's inception.

"The expanded stock repurchase authorization reflects the board's continued confidence in Arch's outlook and financial strength and is consistent with our strategy of effectively deploying our cash to create long-term value for our shareholders," said John T. Drexler, Arch's chief financial officer. "We continue to view our stock as a highly attractive investment option and we expect to continue to execute on our balanced and proven capital return program, which underscores the strength of our balance sheet and the confidence in our free cash flow profile."

During the second quarter, Arch made excellent progress on its capital return program, buying back approximately 960,000 shares of common stock, representing 3.8 percent of shares outstanding, at a total cost of nearly $78 million.

Arch's share repurchase program was originally announced on May 2, 2017 and, since that date, the company has invested more than $419 million to repurchase 5.3 million shares. This represents a more than 21 percent reduction in Arch's share count. At quarter-end, and inclusive of the $250 million increase in authorization, the company has up to $331 million remaining for share repurchases under the program.

In addition to the stock repurchases, the company paid $8.3 million in cash dividends to shareholders during the second quarter of 2018. The next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.40 per common share was approved by the board of directors, and is scheduled to be paid on September 14, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2018.

Significantly, over the last five quarters, Arch has returned approximately $460 million of capital to shareholders, consisting of more than $419 million of share repurchases and nearly $41 million in dividends.

Future dividend declarations and share repurchases will be subject to ongoing board review and authorization and will be based on a number of factors, including business and market conditions, Arch's future financial performance and other capital priorities.

Financial Update

At quarter-end, Arch's cash and short-term investments totaled nearly $403 million. Arch's debt totaled $324 million, inclusive of the term loan, equipment financing and other debt, resulting in a $78 million net cash position.

"We believe that our current cash balance represents ample and appropriate liquidity that will meet our needs throughout the market cycle," said Drexler. "Given our low leverage, modest capital needs and strong business outlook, we remain in an exceptionally strong financial position, and are sharply focused on maintaining that position even as we continue to pursue our aggressive capital return program."

Operational Results

"Arch delivered solid operating results during the second quarter of 2018, reducing costs in our key operating areas, exceeding sales volume expectations in both the Metallurgical and Powder River Basin segments, and addressing and overcoming the operating challenges from the first quarter," said Paul A. Lang, Arch's chief operating officer. "Looking ahead, we will continue to execute upon our global sales strategy with an intense focus on those markets that provide the greatest return."





Metallurgical



2Q18



1Q18



2Q17

















Tons sold (in millions)

2.0



1.8



2.1 Coking

1.7



1.5



1.5 PCI

-



-



0.3 Thermal

0.3



0.3



0.3 Coal sales per ton sold

$104.38



$115.97



$90.59 Coking

$119.23



$131.90



$103.44 PCI

-



-



$72.26 Thermal

$31.65



$31.37



$42.02 Cash cost per ton sold

$61.33



$68.33



$60.95 Cash margin per ton

$43.05



$47.64



$29.64

Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures." Mining complexes included in this segment are Beckley, Leer, Lone Mountain, Mountain Laurel and Sentinel Lone Mountain is included through September 14, 2017, the date of divestiture. First half 2018 coking coal shipments include 0.6 million tons to North American customers and approximately 2.6 million tons to seaborne customers.

In the Metallurgical segment, coking coal sales volumes increased 13 percent when compared with the first quarter of 2018, benefitting from improved rail performance, favorable timing on export loadings at the end of the quarter, and solid execution on the two scheduled longwall moves at Leer and Mountain Laurel. Average coking coal realizations declined 10 percent over the same time period due to lower pricing on index-linked and negotiated tons that priced during the period – a reduction that is in-line with the quarterly decline in the Platts East Coast assessments for High-Vol A and Low-Vol products. Segment cash cost per ton for the second quarter declined 10 percent versus the prior-quarter period, driven by increased sales volumes, improved cost performance at Mountain Laurel and strong cost control from other operations in the segment. As a result, Arch recorded an impressive second quarter metallurgical cash margin per ton of $43.05.

As previously indicated, Arch is targeting full year cash cost per ton sold for its metallurgical segment of $60.00 to $65.00. Arch firmly believes its coking coal cost structure is well below the U.S metallurgical industry average and is competitively positioned to participate in both domestic and international coking coal markets at all points of the market cycle.

As expected, Mountain Laurel transitioned to a new panel during the quarter, with the longwall starting up in early June. Since that time, the mine has seen much-improved longwall performance when compared to the previous panel, and geologic and operating conditions have been consistent with company expectations.





Powder River Basin



2Q18



1Q18



2Q17

















Tons sold (in millions)

18.8



19.7



18.1 Coal sales per ton sold

$12.06



$12.15



$12.55 Cash cost per ton sold

$10.66



$10.77



$10.82 Cash margin per ton

$1.40



$1.38



$1.73

















Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures." Mining complexes included in this segment are Black Thunder and Coal Creek.

In the Powder River Basin, second quarter 2018 cash margin per ton increased marginally when compared to the prior-quarter period, on stronger than anticipated sales volumes and effective cost control. Sales volumes during the second quarter were better than projected due to Black Thunder's ability to increase loadings during periods of heavy rain that appear to have constrained shipments at several mines in the basin. Additionally, the early arrival of summer temperatures boosted demand and worked to somewhat offset the normal shoulder season shipment lull. Average sales price per ton declined less than one percent, or $0.09 per ton, over the same time period, due to a larger percentage of lower-priced tons in the company's regional volume mix. Second quarter 2018 cash cost per ton sold decreased slightly versus the first quarter, driven by strong cost containment efforts that helped offset higher diesel prices and the impact of lower volume levels when compared with the first quarter. For the full year, Arch anticipates segment cash cost per ton sold of between $10.50 per ton and $10.90 per ton.





Other Thermal



2Q18



1Q18



2Q17

















Tons sold (in millions)

2.0



2.2



2.3 Coal sales per ton sold

$36.77



$35.59



$33.41 Cash cost per ton sold

$31.19



$28.53



$22.06 Cash margin per ton

$5.58



$7.06



$11.35

















Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures." Mining complexes included in this segment are Coal-Mac, Viper and West Elk.

In the Other Thermal segment, second quarter 2018 sales volumes declined 9 percent from the first quarter of 2018 due primarily to sub-standard rail performance, which delayed loadings from Arch's West Elk and Coal-Mac mines in June. As a result of these delays, two export vessels from West Elk and one export vessel from Coal-Mac that were expected to ship in the second quarter are now scheduled to load in the third quarter of 2018. While global sales exposure can sometimes result in variability in quarterly volumes, the persistent strength in seaborne thermal pricing coupled with strong demand for Arch's high-quality thermal products will enable the company to export more than 4.5 million tons from the segment in 2018 – a trend that is expected to continue into 2019.

Coal sales per ton sold during the quarter increased 3 percent, benefitting from continued strength in international thermal pricing and a favorable customer shipment mix during the period. This was offset somewhat by higher cash cost per ton sold. The 9 percent sequential increase in cash cost per ton sold was driven largely by lower volume levels from the low-cost West Elk mine and increased shipments from the relatively higher cost Coal-Mac operation. Despite the increase in quarterly segment cash costs, Arch still anticipates its 2018 cash cost per ton sold to be between $27.00 and $31.00 per ton.

In recent quarters, Arch has taken advantage of improving international thermal markets and layered in pricing at attractive netbacks for a portion of its expected future international thermal sales. Until the physical sales are finalized, these positions are required to be marked to market.

Key Market Developments

Coking Coal Markets

Coking coal markets appear to be in healthy balance, underpinned by a strong global economy and robust steel markets.

Global steel production is up 5 percent year-to-date despite recent trade tensions, with global steel prices strong on a historical basis in all regions – particularly the United States.

Seaborne coking coal demand remains buoyant as well, with lower Chinese purchases being offset by increased Indian buying. Given continued rapid growth in its steel sector, India could soon rival China as a major buyer of seaborne coking coal.

On the supply side, investment in new global coking coal production remains muted, while a number of existing operations continue to struggle with a range of geologic and logistics-related issues that have dampened a supply response.

Coking coal prices are benefiting from this strong macro backdrop. The Platts East Coast assessments, while down from the first quarter of 2018, are still at very attractive levels that deliver a substantial margin for Arch's low-cost coking coal franchise.

Thermal Coal Markets

In the international arena, Newcastle prices are approximately $112 per metric ton for prompt delivery, and API-2 prices for northern Europe are $94 per metric ton.

These are highly attractive levels for Arch's West Elk and Coal-Mac operations, respectively, and should spur a substantial overall increase in U.S. thermal exports this year.

Domestically, the early summer heat has been advantageous, and has accelerated the liquidation of stockpiles at U.S. power generators.

At present, generator stockpiles are estimated at just over 60 days of supply – the lowest level in nearly four years.

Given the recent liquidation and assuming stable natural gas prices, we would expect to see a modest increase in prompt buying activity as stockpiles approach target levels over the course of the next few quarters.

2018 Outlook

For full year 2018, Arch still expects to sell between 6.3 million and 6.7 million tons of coking coal and between 80 million and 84 million tons of thermal coal. At the midpoint of its volume guidance level, and inclusive of new commitments made during the second quarter, Arch is approximately 91-percent committed on coking coal sales, with 25 percent of that committed volume exposed to index-based pricing. At the midpoint of guidance, Arch's thermal sales are 97-percent committed for the full year 2018.

"We believe that strong demand in coking coal and international thermal markets and ongoing supply constraints around the world will continue to provide a stable foundation for coal pricing as we progress through the year," said Eaves. "Arch is strategically positioned to supply these dynamic markets and to leverage our premier asset base and industry-leading balance sheet to create substantial value for our shareholders over the long term."





20182

2019



Tons $ per ton

Tons $ per ton Sales Volume (in millions of tons)



























Coking

6.3

- 6.7

















Thermal

80.0

- 84.0

















Total

86.3

- 90.7















































Metallurgical (in millions of tons)



























Committed, Priced Coking North American*







1.2





$97.54



-



Committed, Priced Coking Seaborne







3.1





$128.12



-



Committed, Unpriced Coking







1.5











1.6



Total Committed Coking







5.8











1.6

































Committed, Priced Thermal Byproduct







1.0





$32.47









Committed, Unpriced Thermal Byproduct







-

















Total Committed Thermal Byproduct







1.0















































Average Metallurgical Cash Cost









$60.00

- $65.00







































Powder River Basin (in millions of tons)



























Committed, Priced







69.2





$12.03



34.2

$12.40 Committed, Unpriced







1.1











2.2



Total Committed







70.3











36.4



Average Cash Cost









$10.50

- $10.90





































































Other Thermal (in millions of tons)



























Committed, Priced







8.6





$37.10



2.5

$41.15 Committed, Unpriced







0.1











-



Total Committed







8.7











2.5



Average Cash Cost









$27.00

- $31.00







































Corporate (in $ millions)



























D,D&A excluding Sales Contract Amortization









$113

- $118









Sales Contract Amortization









$11

- $12









ARO Accretion









$27

- $29









S,G&A









$91

- $94









Interest Expense









$16

- $18









Capital Expenditures









$80

- $90









Tax Provision (%)









Approximately 0%







*Includes approximately 200,000 tons of carryover from 2017







A conference call regarding Arch Coal's second quarter 2018 financial results will be webcast live today at 10 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call can be accessed via the "investor" section of the Arch Coal website (http://investor.archcoal.com).

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, particular uncertainties arise from changes in the demand for our coal by the domestic electric generation and steel industries; from legislation and regulations relating to the Clean Air Act and other environmental initiatives; from operational, geological, permit, labor and weather-related factors, from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and other tax reforms; from the effects of foreign and domestic trade policies, actions or disputes; from fluctuations in the amount of cash we generate from operations, which could impact, among other things, our ability to pay dividends or repurchase shares in accordance with our announced capital allocation plan from future integration of acquired businesses; and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. For a description of some of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our future results, you should see the risk factors described from time to time in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures" in this release.

2 The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items for this non-GAAP measure are transportation costs, which are a component of GAAP revenues and cost of sales; the impact of hedging activity related to commodity purchases that do not receive hedge accounting; and idle and administrative costs that are not included in a reportable segment. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts transportation costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts the impact of hedging activity related to commodity purchases that do not receive hedge accounting due to fluctuations in commodity prices, which are difficult to forecast due to their inherent volatility. These amounts have historically and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. Idle and administrative costs that are not included in a reportable segment are expected to be between $15 million and $20 million in 2018

Arch Coal Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 2017

2018 2017

(Unaudited)











Revenues $592,349 $549,866

$1,167,644 $1,150,841











Costs, expenses and other operating









Cost of sales 474,388 434,465

929,168 894,915 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 30,549 30,701

60,252 62,622 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,993 7,623

13,985 15,246 Amortization of sales contracts, net 3,248 14,352

6,299 29,042 Change in fair value of coal derivatives and coal trading activities, net 15,138 863

11,724 1,717 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,756 22,456

50,704 43,218 Other operating income, net (7,318) (3,518)

(14,250) (5,828)

547,754 506,942

1,057,882 1,040,932











Income from operations 44,595 42,924

109,762 109,909











Interest expense, net









Interest expense (5,050) (6,003)

(10,445) (15,428) Interest and investment income 1,552 842

2,825 1,369

(3,498) (5,161)

(7,620) (14,059)











Income before nonoperating expenses 41,097 37,763

102,142 95,850











Nonoperating expenses









Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit (costs) credits 68 (232)

(1,235) (953) Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt and debt restructuring (485) (31)

(485) (2,061) Reorganization items, net (740) (21)

(1,041) (2,849)

(1,157) (284)

(2,761) (5,863)











Income before income taxes 39,940 37,479

99,381 89,987 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,366) 319

(3,910) 1,159











Net income $ 43,306 $ 37,160

$ 103,291 $ 88,828











Net income per common share









Basic EPS $ 2.15 $ 1.51

$ 5.03 $ 3.58 Diluted EPS $ 2.06 $ 1.48

$ 4.81 $ 3.52











Weighted average shares outstanding









Basic weighted average shares outstanding 20,156 24,659

20,529 24,834 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 21,036 25,082

21,456 25,245











Dividends declared per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.35

$ 0.80 $ 0.35











Adjusted EBITDA (A) (Unaudited) $ 85,385 $ 95,600

$ 190,298 $ 216,819 Adjusted diluted income per common share (A) $ 2.26 $ 2.05

$ 5.23 $ 4.87



(A) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted income per common share are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this release.

Arch Coal Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)













June 30, December 31,

2018 2017

(Unaudited)

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,590 $ 273,387 Short term investments 160,894 155,846 Trade accounts receivable 198,362 172,604 Other receivables 12,612 29,771 Inventories 157,205 128,960 Other current assets 86,642 70,426 Total current assets 857,305 830,994





Property, plant and equipment, net 925,559 955,948





Other assets



Equity investments 104,189 106,107 Other noncurrent assets 62,360 86,583 Total other assets 166,549 192,690 Total assets $1,949,413 $ 1,979,632





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 131,027 $ 134,137 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 194,730 184,161 Current maturities of debt 12,533 15,783 Total current liabilities 338,290 334,081 Long-term debt 305,157 310,134 Asset retirement obligations 316,341 308,855 Accrued pension benefits 7,481 14,036 Accrued postretirement benefits other than pension 106,934 102,369 Accrued workers' compensation 185,068 184,835 Other noncurrent liabilities 49,194 59,457 Total liabilities 1,308,465 1,313,767





Stockholders' equity



Common Stock 250 250 Paid-in capital 708,127 700,125 Retained earnings 333,753 247,232 Treasury stock, at cost (418,985) (302,109) Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,803 20,367 Total stockholders' equity 640,948 665,865 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,949,413 $ 1,979,632

Arch Coal Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)













Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 2017

(Unaudited) Operating activities



Net income $103,291 $ 88,828 Adjustments to reconcile to cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation, depletion and amortization 60,252 62,622 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 13,985 15,246 Amortization of sales contracts, net 6,299 29,042 Prepaid royalties expensed — 2,288 Deferred income taxes 8,730 5,996 Employee stock-based compensation expense 7,992 4,942 Gains on disposals and divestitures 131 (2,005) Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt and debt restructuring 485 2,061 Amortization relating to financing activities 2,170 1,565 Changes in:



Receivables (20,212) (3,864) Inventories (28,245) (23,594) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (11,879) (89) Income taxes, net 11,560 (3,796) Other (9,563) 21,557 Cash provided by operating activities 144,996 200,799





Investing activities



Capital expenditures (30,049) (16,922) Minimum royalty payments (124) (4,211) Proceeds from disposals and divestitures 56 4,186 Purchases of short term investments (110,359) (157,364) Proceeds from sales of short term investments 105,150 85,035 Investments in and advances to affiliates, net — (8,934) Cash used in investing activities (35,326) (98,210)





Financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of term loan due 2024 — 298,500 Payments to extinguish term loan due 2021 — (325,684) Payments on term loan due 2024 (1,500) (750) Net payments on other debt (7,307) (5,207) Debt financing costs (529) (8,900) Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt and debt restructuring (50) (2,061) Dividends paid (16,333) (8,563) Purchases of treasury stock (115,973) (51,043) Other 10 — Cash used in financing activities (141,682) (103,708)





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (32,012) (1,119) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, beginning of period 273,602 376,422





Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period $241,590 $375,303





Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period



Cash and cash equivalents $241,590 $333,548 Restricted cash — 41,755







$241,590 $375,303

Arch Coal Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule of Consolidated Debt (In thousands)











June 30, December 31,



2018 2017



(Unaudited)









Term loan due 2024 ($296.3 million face value)

$295,029 $ 296,435 Other

29,280 36,514 Debt issuance costs

(6,619) (7,032)



317,690 325,917 Less: current maturities of debt 12,533 15,783 Long-term debt

$305,157 $ 310,134







Calculation of net debt





Total debt (excluding debt issuance costs)

$324,309 $ 332,949 Less liquid assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

241,590 273,387 Short term investments

160,894 155,846



402,484 429,233 Net debt

$ (78,175) $ (96,284)

Arch Coal Inc. and Subsidiaries Operational Performance (In millions, except per ton data)





























Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Powder River Basin











Tons Sold 18.8

19.7

18.1















Segment Sales $ 226.7 $ 12.06 $ 239.9 $ 12.15 $ 227.1 $12.55 Segment Cash Cost of Sales 200.4 10.66 212.6 10.77 195.7 10.82 Segment Cash Margin 26.3 1.40 27.3 1.38 31.4 1.73













Metallurgical











Tons Sold 2.0

1.8

2.1















Segment Sales $ 209.7 $104.38 $ 203.5 $115.97 $ 190.6 $90.59 Segment Cash Cost of Sales 123.2 61.33 119.9 68.33 128.2 60.95 Segment Cash Margin 86.5 43.05 83.6 47.64 62.4 29.64













Other Thermal











Tons Sold 2.0

2.2

2.3















Segment Sales $ 74.9 $ 36.77 $ 77.1 $ 35.59 $ 77.7 $33.41 Segment Cash Cost of Sales 63.5 31.19 61.8 28.53 51.3 22.06 Segment Cash Margin 11.4 5.58 15.3 7.06 26.4 11.35













Total Segment Cash Margin $ 124.2

$ 126.2

$ 120.2















Selling, general and administrative expenses (24.8)

(25.9)

(22.5)

Other (14.0)

4.6

(2.1)















Adjusted EBITDA $ 85.4

$ 104.9

$ 95.6



Arch Coal Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures (In millions, except per ton data)











Included in the accompanying release, we have disclosed certain non-GAAP measures as defined by Regulation G. The following reconciles these items to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.











Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold

Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold is calculated as segment coal sales revenues divided by segment tons sold. Segment coal sales revenues are adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the statement of operations, but relate to price protection on the sale of coal. Segment coal sales per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment coal sales per ton sold provides useful information to investors as it better reflects our revenue for the quality of coal sold and our operating results by including all income from coal sales. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment coal sales revenues should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to coal sales revenues under generally accepted accounting principles.











Quarter ended June 30, 2018 Powder River

Basin Metallurgical Other Thermal Idle and Other Consolidated (In thousands)









GAAP Revenues in the consolidated statements of operations $ 229,878 $ 259,032 $ 99,814 $ 3,625 $ 592,349 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue









Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" - - 1,649 - 1,649 Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments - - - 3,625 3,625 Transportation costs 3,176 49,308 23,281 - 75,765 Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues $ 226,702 $ 209,724 $ 74,884 $ - $ 511,310 Tons sold 18,792 2,009 2,036



Coal sales per ton sold $ 12.06 $ 104.38 $ 36.77



























Quarter ended March 31, 2018 Powder River

Basin Metallurgical Other Thermal Idle and Other Consolidated (In thousands)









GAAP Revenues in the consolidated statements of operations $ 245,427 $ 238,348 $ 91,520 $ - $ 575,295 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue









Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" - - 1,031 - 1,031 Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments - - - - - Transportation costs 5,478 34,885 13,394 - 53,757 Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues $ 239,949 $ 203,463 $ 77,095 $ - $ 520,507 Tons sold 19,744 1,754 2,166



Coal sales per ton sold $ 12.15 $ 115.97 $ 35.59



























Quarter ended June 30, 2017 Powder River

Basin Metallurgical Other Thermal Idle and Other Consolidated (In thousands)









GAAP Revenues in the consolidated statements of operations $ 230,579 $ 227,649 $ 91,639 $ (1) $ 549,866 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue









Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" - - - - - Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments - - - - - Transportation costs 3,500 37,025 13,941 - 54,466 Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues $ 227,079 $ 190,624 $ 77,698 $ (1) $ 495,400 Tons sold 18,092 2,104 2,325



Coal sales per ton sold $ 12.55 $ 90.59 $ 33.41





Arch Coal Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures (In millions, except per ton data)











Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold

Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold is calculated as segment cash cost of coal sales divided by segment tons sold. Segment cash cost of coal sales is adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the statement of operations, but relate directly to the costs incurred to produce coal. Segment cash cost per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment cash cost per ton sold better reflects our controllable costs and our operating results by including all costs incurred to produce coal. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment cash cost of coal sales should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to cost of sales under generally accepted accounting principles.











Quarter ended June 30, 2018 Powder River

Basin Metallurgical Other Thermal Idle and Other Consolidated (In thousands)









GAAP Cost of sales in the consolidated statements of operations $ 205,532 $ 172,548 $ 86,800 $ 9,508 $ 474,388 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales









Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" 1,968 - - - 1,968 Transportation costs 3,176 49,308 23,281 - 75,765 Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments - - - 6,731 6,731 Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.) - - - 2,777 2,777 Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales $ 200,388 $ 123,240 $ 63,519 $ - $ 387,147 Tons sold 18,792 2,009 2,036



Cash cost per ton sold $ 10.66 $ 61.33 $ 31.19



























Quarter ended March 31, 2018 Powder River

Basin Metallurgical Other Thermal Idle and Other Consolidated (In thousands)









GAAP Cost of sales in the consolidated statements of operations $ 218,526 $ 154,763 $ 75,188 $ 6,303 $ 454,780 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales









Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" 439 - - - 439 Transportation costs 5,478 34,885 13,394 - 53,757 Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments - - - 4,232 4,232 Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.) - - - 2,071 2,071 Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales $ 212,609 $ 119,878 $ 61,794 $ - $ 394,281 Tons sold 19,744 1,754 2,166



Cash cost per ton sold $ 10.77 $ 68.33 $ 28.53



























Quarter ended June 30, 2017 Powder River

Basin Metallurgical Other Thermal Idle and Other Consolidated (In thousands)









Cost of sales in the consolidated statements of operations $ 198,274 $ 165,272 $ 65,242 $ 5,677 $ 434,465 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales









Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" (891) - - - (891) Transportation costs 3,500 37,025 13,941 - 54,466 Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments - - - 5,233 5,233 Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.) - - - 444 444 Reported segment cost of coal sales $ 195,665 $ 128,247 $ 51,301 $ - $ 375,213 Tons sold 18,092 2,104 2,325



Cash cost per ton sold $ 10.82 $ 60.95 $ 22.06





Arch Coal Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share data)











Adjusted EBITDA





















Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to the Company before the effect of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of sales contracts and nonoperating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA may also be adjusted for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity or performance under generally accepted accounting principles. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts and investors to evaluate our operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The table below shows how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA.













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 2017

2018 2017

(Unaudited) Net income $ 43,306 $ 37,160

$103,291 $ 88,828 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,366) 319

(3,910) 1,159 Interest expense, net 3,498 5,161

7,620 14,059 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 30,549 30,701

60,252 62,622 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,993 7,623

13,985 15,246 Amortization of sales contracts, net 3,248 14,352

6,299 29,042 Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs (68) 232

1,235 953 Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt and debt restructuring 485 31

485 2,061 Reorganization items, net 740 21

1,041 2,849











Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,385 $ 95,600

$190,298 $216,819











Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per share

















Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share are adjusted for the after-tax impact of reorganization items, net and are not measures of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share may also be adjusted for items that may not reflect the trend of future results. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share better reflect the trend of our future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per share should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net income or diluted income per common share under generally accepted accounting principles.













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 2017

2018 2017

(Unaudited) Net income $ 43,306 $ 37,160

$103,291 $ 88,828











Amortization of sales contracts, net 3,248 14,352

6,299 29,042 Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs (68) 232

1,235 953 Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt and debt restructuring 485 31

485 2,061 Reorganization items, net 740 21

1,041 2,849 Tax impact of adjustment (88) (293)

(181) (698)











Adjusted net income $ 47,623 $ 51,503

$112,170 $123,035











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 21,036 25,082

21,456 25,245











Diluted income per share $ 2.06 $ 1.48

$ 4.81 $ 3.52











Amortization of sales contracts, net 0.15 0.57

0.30 1.16 Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs - 0.01

0.06 0.04 Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt and debt restructuring 0.02 -

0.02 0.08 Reorganization items, net 0.04 -

0.05 0.11 Tax impact of adjustments (0.01) (0.01)

(0.01) (0.04) Adjusted diluted income per share $ 2.26 $ 2.05

$ 5.23 $ 4.87

