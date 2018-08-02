Winston Gold Corp. Clarifies Contracts Investor Relations Services

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 02, 2018 -- Winston Gold Corp. (“Winston Gold” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF)



WGMCF is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a six-month long contract with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“EMC”). EMC specializes in supporting small and midcap companies gain exposure with individual investors. The Company has agreed to pay EMC a non-refundable fee of up to $100,000 which will be invoiced as work is completed during the 6-month term.

Winston Gold’s Chief Executive Officer, Murray Nye, commented, “We are very excited to start this partnership with EMC. EMC’s proven performance record is a very good fit for us. The EMC team will add support to our business and make sure our efforts and performance are visible in the market.”

James S. Painter III, President of EMC, stated, "We are proud to be representing Winston Gold. We have met with and reviewed the Company's progress and have been very impressed with management and their business plan. Additionally, the company has done significant studies and testing to be confident in their moves. We see a bright future and a large number of potential opportunities in the mine assets Winston has."

About Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Based in Clermont, Florida with an office in New York, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“EMC”) brings over 40 years of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates worldwide. EMC is relationship driven and results oriented. EMC’s goal is to select the right clients and to concentrate its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high quality clients. For more information, please visit emergingmarketsllc.com

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an under-explored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

