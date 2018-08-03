Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Rockhaven Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Klaza Project, Yukon

00:39 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2018 -- Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) (“Rockhaven”) is pleased to announce the completion and filing of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled “Technical Report Describing Updated Diamond Drilling, Metallurgical Testing and Mineral Resources on the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada” (the “Klaza Report”).

The Klaza Report has been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on Rockhaven’s website at www.rockhavenresources.com. A summary of results from the Mineral Resource estimate was announced by Rockhaven in a news release dated June 21, 2018.

The Klaza Report was prepared under the direction of AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd., in cooperation with those parties listed in the following table.

Qualified Persons contributing to the Klaza Report

Qualified Person, Designation Company
Dr. A Ross, P.Geo. AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd.
Mr. I Kirchner, FAusIMM, MAIG AMC Mining Consultants Pty Ltd
Mr. C Martin, C.Eng. Blue Coast Metallurgy Ltd.
Mr. M Dumala, P.Eng. Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited
Mr. G Methven, P.Eng. AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd.
Mr. M Molavi, P.Eng. AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd.
Mr. P Lebleu, P.Eng. AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd.
Mr. B Borntraeger, P.Eng. Knight Piesold

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project. For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven’s website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Matthew Turner
President, CEO and Director
Rockhaven Resources Ltd.
T:604-687-2522
mturner@rockhavenresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.rockhavenresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap