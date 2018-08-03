Winston Gold Executes Share Purchase Agreement

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 03, 2018 -- Winston Gold Corp. (“Winston Gold” or the “Company”) (CSE: WGC OTCQB: WGMCF) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Metal NRG PLC (“Metal NRG”) pursuant to which Metal NRG has agreed to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Winston Gold’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Goldridge Holdings Limited (“Goldridge”), for cash payments totalling U.S.$219,220 (of which U.S. $50,000 has been paid, U.S.$150,000 is due on August 3, 2018 and U.S.$19,220 is due on August 24, 2018) and shares issuable on closing having a value of U.S.$500,000 at a deemed price of 1.75GB pence per share. Goldridge holds the Goldridge Project located near Willcox, Arizona. Closing is subject to a number of customary closing conditions and is expected to occur on or before October 31, 2018.



About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Company has acquired an under-explored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

