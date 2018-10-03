Golden Reign, Marlin and Sailfish File Circulars for Shareholder Meetings to Approve Matters in Connection with Business Combination and Amended Stream Agreement

VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2018 - Golden Reign Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GRR) ("Golden Reign"), Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: MLN) ("Marlin") and Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: FISH) ("Sailfish") are pleased to announce that they have filed their respective management information circulars and related proxy materials with the applicable Canadian securities regulators, and have mailed such materials to their respective shareholders in advance of their respective shareholder meetings each scheduled for October 30, 2018.

Golden Reign Annual and Special Meeting

The annual and special meeting of shareholders of Golden Reign is scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on October 30, 2018, at the offices of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, 2100 Scotia Plaza, 40 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3C2.

Marlin Special Meeting of Shareholders

The special meeting of shareholders of Marlin is scheduled to be held at 1:00 p.m. (Pacific time) on October 30, 2018, at the offices of McMillan LLP, Suite 1500-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4N7.

Sailfish Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The annual and special meeting of shareholders of Sailfish is scheduled to be held at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific time) on October 30, 2018, at the offices of McMillan LLP, Suite 1500 – 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4N7.

Your votes are important regardless of the number of shares you own. Golden Reign, Marlin and Sailfish encourage their respective shareholders to read the meeting materials applicable to them in detail. Electronic copies of the respective management information circulars are available under the issuer profile of each company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and also available on each company's website.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The respective Boards of Directors of each of Golden Reign, Marlin and Sailfish recommend that their respective shareholders vote IN FAVOUR of the matters to be voted on at the respective shareholder meetings.

About Golden Reign

Golden Reign Resources Ltd. is a publicly listed (TSX-V: GRR) mineral exploration company engaged in exploring the San Albino-Murra Property and the El Jicaro Property, both of which are located in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. The company's prime objective is to bring its San Albino Gold Deposit into production quickly and efficiently, building cash flow to further advance a number of its other prospective exploration targets. The Company's land package comprises 13,771 hectares (138 km2) of prospective ground for gold and silver mineralization. Hundreds of historical mines and workings exist within the Corona de Oro Gold Belt, which is approximately 3 kilometres wide by 20 kilometres long and is spanned by the company's land package. For additional information please visit our website at www.goldenreign.com and SEDAR www.sedar.com.

About Marlin Gold

Marlin is a growth-oriented gold and silver mining company focused on the Americas. The company owns three properties located in Mexico and the USA and a portfolio of royalties. Marlin's priority is to profitably operate its La Trinidad Mine, conduct further exploration on its other projects and enhance shareholder value through a strategic relationship with Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSX-V:FISH). Marlin is backed by a well-funded investor with a successful track record in the resources sector. The La Trinidad Mine in Sinaloa, Mexico declared commercial production on November 1, 2014 and is one of the highest grade open pit heap leach gold mines in Mexico.

About Sailfish Royalty

Sailfish is a yield-focussed royalty company. Sailfish owns the TZ Royalty, which is a 3.5% royalty on revenues derived from the sale of gold on Eldorado Gold Corp.'s advanced stage Tocantinzinho gold project, and also holds a gold stream agreement on the San Albino gold project in Northern Nicaragua.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated shareholder meeting dates and times. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumption that are considered reasonable at the time, however undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking information as the companies can give no assurance that they will provide to be correct. As forward-looking statements address anticipated future events and conditions, such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk that the shareholder meetings are not held on the dates anticipated or are adjourned for any reason to a later date, and other risks and uncertainties including those discussed in each company's disclosure documents which can be found under each company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Although Golden Reign, Marlin and Sailfish have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Golden Reign, Marlin and Sailfish each disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Marlin Gold Mining Ltd.