American Manganese to Present at Global Chinese Financial Forum (“GCFF”) Conference October 13, 2018

Surrey, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (“American Manganese” or “AMY” or the “Company”), (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: 2AM), is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting on its advanced technology for recycling lithium ion battery cathode metals at the 19th Annual GCFF Vancouver Conference on October 13, 2018 at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel, Richmond, B.C. 9:00-4:00 PM PST.

The 19th Annual Global Chinese Financial Forum – Vancouver Conference 2018 brings together one of Canada’s largest and fastest growing Chinese investor communities with investment opportunities in the technology, life science, mining and energy sectors. The wealthy Chinese investor community in Vancouver has been moving away from investments in the overheated real estate sector and are now moving into opportunities in the small to mid-cap space.

“The Company is honored to present its proprietary lithium ion electric vehicle battery recycling process opportunity. AMY is being recognized as a significant potential player in the supply of battery metals,” says Mr. Reaugh.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production and recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company’s patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries and recovering 100% of the cathode metals such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, Lithium-Cobalt-Aluminum and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company's July 25, 2018 Business Plan for further details).

