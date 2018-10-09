Deep Yellow Limited: Upgrades to Trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S.

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCQX:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is pleased to announce that the Company's ordinary shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (U.S.) having upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market.HIGHLIGHTS- Deep Yellow qualifies to trade on OTCQX--the top tier of OTC Markets- Allows more U.S. brokers to trade Deep Yellow securities and increased visibility."We are pleased to qualify to upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market after successfully building shareholder value and visibility on the OTCQB Venture Market," said John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO. "This is evidenced by the fact that Deep Yellow's shares have markedly improved trading with our thirty-day average trading volume in the U.S. more than doubling since we began trading on the OTCQB Market. By upgrading our shares to OTCQX, we believe this move signals to investors that Deep Yellow represents the highest standards by joining peer companies that meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and are distinguished by the integrity of their operations".The securities law firm Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP served as the Company's OTCQX Sponsor and Viriathus Capital LLC served as the Company's financial advisor.





About Deep Yellow Limited:



Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





Source:



Deep Yellow Ltd.





Contact:

John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au www.deepyellow.com.au