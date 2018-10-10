Tethyan Commences Metallurgical Testwork at Kizevak

Jersey, October 10, 2018 - Tethyan Resources Plc (TSXV: TETH) ("Tethyan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted two composite samples for metallurgical test work at the Mining and Metallurgy Institute, Bor, Serbia (MMI). The test work is aimed at providing preliminary data from which more detailed optimisation test work can be designed, and to give a basic indication of the grade-recovery curves for zinc, lead and silver.

Samples were selected from the two main styles of mineralisation identified to date; massive sulphide vein breccias and fracture fill mineralisation, and were collected from quarter-cut diamond drill core. The samples were numbered as Composite 01 (Massive Sulphide) and Composite 02 (Fracture Fill), weighing 39 and 28 kg, respectively.

The samples were submitted for bench-scale flotation tests which closely follow a typical process flowsheet of crushing, grinding and rougher flotation to create lead and zinc concentrates. Sub-samples of the pulverised material will be analysed to determine head grade (lead, zinc, silver, gold), deleterious element content (including arsenic, antimony, bismuth and cadmium) and to investigate the grade of potential by-product critical elements including indium, gallium and germanium. The sub-samples will also be used to determine density, bulk mass and granulometric composition. Completion of the above test work is anticipated within three months.

In addition to the above test work, Tethyan is preparing to submit samples from drill core for petrology and ore microscopy work to investigate the mineralogy and mineral associations at Kizevak. This will allow a more detailed understanding of the metallurgical test results, assist with future optimisation testing, and provide important information that may be relevant to exploration.

About Tethyan

Tethyan Resources Plc is a precious and base metals mineral exploration company incorporated in England & Wales and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Tethyan is focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly Serbia, where it is acquiring and exploring a portfolio of quality precious and base metals projects with known mineralisation and compelling drill targets. Tethyan emphasises responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management. More information can be found on our website: www.tethyan-resources.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tethyan's Exploration Manager, Andrew Tunningley, MAusIMM(CP), who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Tethyan Resources Contact

Tethyan Resources Plc

+44 1534 881 885

Fabian Baker (CEO)

fabian@tethyan-resources.com

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the analysis and use of sub-samples, the timing for completion of test work, the benefits from investigating the mineralogy and mineral associations at Kizevak and the design and completion of the metallurgical test programs. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates" "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Tethyan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, and financing and additional capital requirements. Although management of Tethyan have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information. Tethyan will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.