Ashanti Gold Appoints New Director

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2018 - Ashanti Gold Corp. (“Ashanti” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: AGZ) is pleased to announce Anastasia Levashova is joining the Board of Directors. Ms. Levashova is current a Portfolio Manager at Blackfriars Asset Management, a London, UK based fund management boutique specializing in equities investment within global emerging and frontier markets. Ms. Levashova has over 20 years’ experience in emerging markets working in New York, London and Moscow at such institutions as Merrill Lynch and BNP Paribas.



Ms. Levashova holds a PhD from Moscow Lomonosov State University in International Relations and an MA in International Finance from Columbia University.

Tim McCutcheon, Ashanti’s CEO, said: “We are very excited to have Anastasia join our board. She has deep experience in emerging markets and has long-standing relationships with financial institutions, private investors and other capital market participants. She is a great addition to the Ashanti team.”

ABOUT ASHANTI GOLD

Ashanti is a gold-focused, exploration and development company that targets projects where it has a competitive advantage due to past work experience of the team and specific project know-how. The Company is driving forward its 100%-owned Kossanto East project in Mali on the prolific Kenieba Belt of Mali, which hosts such deposits as Loulo, Fekola and Sadiola. Ashanti is also working to advance, together with its earn-in partners, the Anumso project and the Ashanti Belt project in Ghana, which are near-adjacent to the Akyem deposit.

