Jasper Mining Corporation Grants Share Options

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: JSP

CALGARY, Oct. 18, 2018 /CNW/ - Jasper Mining Corp. ("Jasper") (TSX-V:JSP) has agreed to grant share options to certain of its directors, officers, employees, qualified advisers and consultants in the total amount of 600,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per share and having an expiry date five years from the date of issue or such earlier expiry date as the Company and regulatory authorities may approve.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Jasper Mining Corp.