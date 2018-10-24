Southern Silver Exploration Provides Corporate Development Updates and Value Catalysts in New SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, October 24, 2018 - StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with Lawrence Page, President of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSX-V: SSV) (OTCQB: SSVFF), a precious metal exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits in north-central Mexico and the southern USA, according to the company's website (see here: www.southernsilverexploration.com). The video interview was recorded on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Precious Metals Summit 2018 in Beaver Creek, CO.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Southern Silver Exploration - Precious Metals Company with Focus in North America Provides Update on Corporate Developments and Value Catalysts

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is a precious metal exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits in north-central Mexico and the southern USA. Our specific emphasis is the Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, San Martin and Los Gatos. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts with the objective of developing, along with our partner, Electrum Global Holdings LP, the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, silver-lead-zinc mine.

For more information about Southern Silver Exploration Corp., please visit: www.southernsilverexploration.com

About StockNewsNow.com

StockNewsNow.com is a microcap financial news portal that features news and insights from the microcap and emerging growth financial community. StockNewsNow.com is a multimedia destination hub for information about microcap and emerging growth public and private companies, market events, news, bulletins, stock quotes, expert commentary and company profiles that feature SNN-produced video like SNNLive CEO video interviews, as well as their latest news and headlines. Users can engage directly and share the information provided through social media.

Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite microcap, emerging growth financial experts; register to attend financial conferences of YOUR choosing; find microcap and emerging growth financial professionals that YOU may be looking for - all here on StockNewsNow.com.

