Hemp Grow Trial Shows Z1-Zeolite Offers Greater Yield, Less Water and Less Nutrient Leaching

VANCOUVER, October 29, 2018 - PROGRESSIVEPLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (PLAN-TSX:V) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN" or the"Company") has received a summary of the results that have beenachieved to date in the hemp plant grow trial that began in March 2018.

The trial included two popular grow mediums used in thecannabis industry, although only one of the two grow mediums has enough data toaddress at this time.All theinformation included below is describing the results of just one of the two growmediums that were tested, the organic grow medium.The Company wishes to warn the reader, thatthis initial release of data has yet to be conclusive.

As the trial is yet to be completed, statistical validation,and a final review have yet to be achieved. Although both plant tissue and soil pathology determinations have beencompleted, the data still requires compilation. In addition, cannabinoid analyses of flower tissue are currently underway and were a cause for delay due to untimely equipment failure.

The results that have been received show that Z1-Zeolitetends to improve the performance of the organic grow medium for growth of hempplants.Plants which were potted in theorganic grow medium required less application of water than the plants planted withoutZ1 Zeolite in the grow medium. In addition to soil moisture conservation,substantially more nutrients were retained as measured by the nutrient contentof the leachate for each plant.Further,plant tissue demonstrated higher nutrient content when the organic grow mediumcontained Z1-Zeolite.

"It is quite remarkable that the addition of our signature Z1-Zeolitehas shown the ability to conserve nutrients and water.The results we have received on the organicgrow medium appear to demonstrate reduced water consumption by up to 12.5% whileimproving bud yield by up to 7.4%.Theresults are extremely encouraging towards our effort to prove the efficacy ofZ1 Zeolite as a component of commercial grow mediums used in the cannabisindustry.Based on these attributes, webelieve our Z1-Zeolite is something growers of all sizes should consider," stated Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

The Z1-Zeolite’s unique characteristics continue to showpositive benefits to the booming Marijuana industry.The Z1-Zeolite deposit is 100% owned byProgressive Planet Solutions Inc. (subject to royalties).

Progressive Planet has received notification that InnoTechAlberta expects to complete the Cannabinoid profiles, analyze all outstandingdata, and draft the final report before the middle of November 2018.

