International companies to host live webcasts at Deutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference on November 14th and 15th, 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 - Deutsche Bank today announced the lineup for its Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference ("dbVIC") on November 14th and 15th, featuring live webcast presentations from international companies with American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programs in the US.

Representatives from participating companies based in Germany, Japan, Norway, Netherlands, Australia, Sweden, China, Greece, South Africa, Spain and the UK will respond to questions during formal presentations, and will also interact with investors via virtual trade booths. The conference is targeted to all types of investors as well as analysts interested in non-US companies.

There is no fee for participants to log in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

To register, please use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/112018dbvic

Pre-registration is suggested to save time.

November 14th Agenda (US Eastern Standard Time):

8:30 AM: DSM (Netherlands: DSM, NASDAQ: RDSMY)

9:00 AM: Harmony Gold (South Africa: HAR, NYSE: HMY)

9:30 AM: Alpha Bank (Greece: ALPHA, OTC Pink: ALBKY)

10:00 AM: China Online Education (NYSE: COE)

10:30 AM: China Distance Education (NYSE: DL)

11:00 AM: Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT)

11:30 AM: Dunxin Financial (NYSE: DXF)

12:00 PM: Repsol (Spain: REP, OTCQX: REPYY)

12:30 PM: Telstra (Australia: TLS, OTC Pink: TLSYY)

November 15th Agenda (US Eastern Standard Time):

8:30 AM: Daiichi Sankyo (Japan: 4568, OTC Pink: DSNKY)

9:00 AM: Ipsen (France: IPN, OTC Pink: IPSEY)

9:30 AM: Legal & General (UK: LGEN, OTC Pink: LGGNY)

10:00 AM: Subsea 7 (Norway: SUBC, OTC Pink: SUBCY)

10:30 AM: Nordea Bank (Sweden: NDA, OTC Pink: NRDBY)

11:00 AM: Marks & Spencer (UK: MKS.L, OTCQX: OTCQX: MAKSY)

11:30 AM: Continental AG (Germany: CON, OTC: CTTAY)

12:00 PM: SAP (Germany: SAP, NYSE: SAP)

After the Conference, presentations will be available for replay.

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

Deutsche Bank is a leading client-centric global universal bank serving 28 million clients worldwide. Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Deutsche Bank is sponsoring the Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipt Investor Conference solely for informational purposes. Deutsche Bank does not prepare, review, approve or edit any presentations, statements, documents or other information or materials, whether in written, electronic or verbal form, provided by any company participating in such conference, and disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of any such information or materials. Deutsche Bank is not promoting, endorsing or recommending any company participating in the conference.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933. Nothing in this communication constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction. No part of this communication may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Depositary Receipts Services referenced in this communication are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, an indirect subsidiary of Deutsche Bank AG and a member, FDIC. Depositary Receipts are not deposits or obligations of or guaranteed by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, are not insured by the FDIC, and are subject to investment risks (including the possible loss of principal invested).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-companies-to-host-live-webcasts-at-deutsche-banks-depositary-receipts-virtual-investor-conference-on-november-14th-and-15th-2018-300743691.html

SOURCE dbVIC - Deutsche Bank Virtual Investor Conference