Ardiden Ltd: 2018 AGM Presentation

20.11.2018  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) provides the Company's 2018 AGM Presentation.

A TRANSFORMATIONAL YEAR

- Ardiden continues to successfully explore and develop the Seymour Lake Lithium Project

- Significant milestones achieved in 2018, with a primary focus on advancing Seymour Lake with the main aim of moving towards development and production

- Continued exploration success via resource expansion and exploration drilling, including the following significant results:

o ASD001:10.29m* @ 1.07% Li2O from 78.78m

o ASD004: 21.85m* @ 0.99% Li2O from 173.64m (including 8.72m* @ 2.42% Li2O from 178.00m)

o ASD005: 26.9m* @ 1.58% Li2O from 188.00m (including 9.05m* @ 2.88% Li2O from 203.95m) (including 1.00m @ 4.45% Li2O from 211m)

o ASD010: 23.98m @ 1.54% Li2O from 212.10m; (Including 0.55m @ 5.67% Li2O from 214.75m); and

o ASD011: 37.61m @ 1.95% Li2O from 224.92m

- Results underpin significant potential of Seymour Lake (2km drilled tested of 7 km strike zone)

- Board strengthened by appointment of Non-Executive Directors, Mr Peter Spitalny and Ms Pauline Gately

- Ardiden welcomes supportive and well-known institutions via successful $6m equity raising completed in May

- The acquisition of Pickle Lake provides Ardiden with a highly-prospective gold asset, diversifying Canadian project portfolio

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZK5W466V



About Ardiden Ltd:

Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.



Source:

Ardiden Ltd.



Contact:

Investors: Brad Boyle Ardiden Ltd. Tel: +61-8-6245-2050 Media: Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko Citadel-Magnus Tel: +61-8-6163-4903


Ardiden Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.ardiden.com.au


