Rupert Resources Recommences Drilling and Provides Exploration Update for Pahtavaara Project in Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2018 - Rupert Resources Ltd. (“Rupert” or “the Company”) provides an exploration update following the closure of its CAD7.4 million financing on November 30, 2018. Rupert has recommenced diamond drilling, targeting near-surface extensions to known mineralisation at the fully-permitted Pahtavaara mine and mill in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (“CLGB”) of Northern Finland. Rupert is also progressing its base-of-till drilling programme with two rigs focussed on defining new gold and base metals anomalies across its contiguous 290km2 regional licence holding. Rupert has allocated 75% of its 2018/19 exploration budget to the regional campaign with the balance on near mine resource work.



James Withall, Chief Executive of Rupert Resources said “Rupert made considerable technical advances through 2018 at its Pahtavaara Project, including completion of a new resource, which confirmed that mineralised system at Pahtavaara is significantly larger scale than previously considered; and a new geological interpretation showing potential for the discovery of significant orogenic gold deposits in the region. On the corporate front Rupert has raised over CAD12 million from supportive shareholders in two non-brokered private placements and completed the acquisition of two properties in Central Finland as well as adding to its contiguous land position in Central Lapland. Rupert is now well financed to advance new exploration targets.”

Near surface drilling

Diamond drilling recommenced in November at Pahtavaara initially focussing on potential near-surface expressions of known resources (see Figure 1). Seven holes for a combined 1,085m have been drilled above the Whaleback zone (see Figure 2), west of the main pits, all of which have intersected biotite/tremolite zones and extensive carbonate alteration, as well as sulphide zones which are all typical associations for mineralisation at Pahtavaara. The Whaleback target was prioritised as a result of a new potential mineralised extension having been identified by Rupert’s underground channel sampling programme. A total of 3,000m of diamond drilling is planned on near-mine targets between November 2018 and January 2019. No assays have yet been received from the drilling campaign.

Base of till programme

In November, Rupert commenced a new 8,500 point base-of-till programme with the the aim of outlining a number of new targets on its 290km2 licence area before proceeding with diamond drilling in 2019. The previous program to the end of October (see release dated October 29, 2018) of around 1,600 points identified the Paskamaa East gold anomaly 1km from the existing mill. The footprint of Paskamaa East of 600m x 150m with grades of >0.1mm ppm (including several samples >0.5ppm) is 1.5x the size of the original Pahtavaara mine surface anomaly (400m x 100m with grades >0.2ppm). Further infill BOT drilling since the October 29, 2018 announcement has increased confidence in the anomaly.

The new programme is initially testing further near-mine targets (See Figure 3) before continuing with the more distal targets to the west and south west extents of the licence.

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports

In compliance with National Instrument 43-101, Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person who supervised and approved the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RUP”. The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland (“Pahtavaara”). Pahtavaara has an Inferred mineral resource at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade of 4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au (474 koz) (see the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland” with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in two properties in Central Finland - Hirsikangas and Osikonmaki; the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake, Ontario; and the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia.

