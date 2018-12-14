Southern Arc Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, December 14, 2018 - Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SA) ("Southern Arc" or the "Company") announced that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 455,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.
On behalf of the Board of Southern Arc Minerals Inc.
"John Proust"
Chairman & CEO
About Southern Arc
Southern Arc is a Canadian company focused on enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments in mineral resource companies with a focus on gold and copper-gold. Southern Arc's management team identifies highly prospective assets in politically safe jurisdictions and seeks to unlock their value by providing strategic investments, proven technical skills, global knowledge, and increased access to industry relationships. More information is available at www.southernarcminerals.com or by email at info@southernarcminerals.com.
Southern Arc Contact
John Proust Chairman & CEO Phone: 778-725-1490 Email: info@southernarcminerals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
