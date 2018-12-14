Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Southern Arc Announces Grant of Stock Options

14:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, December 14, 2018 - Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SA) ("Southern Arc" or the "Company") announced that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 455,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

On behalf of the Board of Southern Arc Minerals Inc.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

About Southern Arc

Southern Arc is a Canadian company focused on enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments in mineral resource companies with a focus on gold and copper-gold. Southern Arc's management team identifies highly prospective assets in politically safe jurisdictions and seeks to unlock their value by providing strategic investments, proven technical skills, global knowledge, and increased access to industry relationships. More information is available at www.southernarcminerals.com or by email at info@southernarcminerals.com.

Southern Arc Contact

John Proust
Chairman & CEO
Phone: 778-725-1490
Email: info@southernarcminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Southern Arc Minerals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.southernarcminerals.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap