Tethyan Announces up to $3.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Jersey, December 20, 2018 - Tethyan Resources Plc (TSXV: TETH) ("Tethyan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the terms of a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,000,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,200,000. Each unit is comprised of one ordinary share and one transferable share purchase warrant of the Company. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional ordinary share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of five years from the closing of the private placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to finance Tethyan's planned advancement of the Rudnica copper-gold porphyry and Kizevak zinc-lead-silver projects, as well as other early-stage prospects toward the identification of new drill targets and for general working capital purposes.

A finder's fee in cash and securities may be payable with respect to the private placement.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date. Completion of the private placement and the payment of any finder's fees remain subject to customary closing conditions for transactions of this nature, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Tethyan Resources Plc is a gold and base metal mineral exploration company incorporated in England & Wales. Tethyan is focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly Serbia, where it is acquiring and exploring a portfolio of quality precious and base metals projects. Tethyan emphasises responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management. More information can be found on our website: www.tethyan-resources.com

Fabian Baker (CEO)

fabian@tethyan-resources.com

Forward Looking Statements

