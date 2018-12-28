92 Resources Corp. Closes Flow-Through Financing

VANCOUVER, December 28, 2018 - 92 Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: NTY) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9G2) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") for total gross proceeds of $618,000.

The Company has allotted and issued 12,360,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company for a period of up to thirty-six months at a price of $0.10.

In addition, the Company shall pay finder's fees of a total of $39,440 and issue an aggregate 860,800 finder's warrants (the "Finders Warrants"). Each Finders Warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of up to thirty-six months at a price of $0.10.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement on advancing the Company's existing Quebec properties. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period expiring on April 28, 2019. The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About 92 Resources Corp.

92 Resources Corp. is a modern energy solution company, focused on acquiring and advancing strategic and prospective modern energy related projects. The Company currently holds four principal assets in Canada: the Corvette and Pontax lithium properties in Quebec, the Golden Frac Sand Property, BC, and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, currently under option to Far Resources Ltd.

For further information, please contact Adrian Lamoureux, President & CEO at Tel: 778-945-2950, E-mail: adrian@92resources.com or visit www.92resources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"ADRIAN LAMOUREUX"

Adrian Lamoureux, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: 92 Resources Corp.