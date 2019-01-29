Reunion Gold announces revised terms of non-brokered private placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

LONGUEUIL, Jan. 29, 2019 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) announces that it has revised the issue price of its previously announced private placement offering (see press releases of December 13 and 21, 2018) to raise up to $15 million at $0.15 per common share of the Company. The Company determined that the repricing was appropriate due to current market conditions. The Company anticipates closing the private placement on or about February 5, 2019 with the participation of Barrick Gold Corp. and Dundee Resources Limited as previously announced.

Closing of the offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The offering will be conducted in reliance upon certain prospectus and private placement exemptions. The Company may pay finder’s fees to qualified finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Financing for exploration and development of the Company’s gold projects and for general working capital.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities laws. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking information about the Company’s plans to complete the Offering on the terms announced or at all and the anticipated participation in the Offering of Barrick Gold Corp. and Dundee Resources Ltd. Forward looking information is based upon assumptions by management that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control, including risks related to capital markets and the availability of financing for companies such as the Company. There can be no assurance that outcomes anticipated in the forward-looking information will occur, and actual results may differ materially for a variety of reasons. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company has entered into agreements to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana and in the Waiamu, Aremu and Arawini gold projects in Guyana. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com). For further information, please contact:

Reunion Gold Corp.

Réjean Gourde, President & CEO

David Charles CFA, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com