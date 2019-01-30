MEG Energy Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details

CALGARY, Jan. 29, 2019 - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG) announced today that it expects to release fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial and operating results on Friday, March 8, 2019, before the opening of North American markets. The 2018 fourth quarter and year-end management's discussion and analysis and 2018 year-end audited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.megenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call Details

A conference call will be held to review the 2018 year-end financial and operating results at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, March 8, 2019. The North American toll-free conference call number is 1-888-390-0546. The international conference call number is 587-880-2171.

A recording of the call will be available by 12 noon Mountain Time (2 p.m. Eastern Time) on March 8, 2019 on the Company's website at www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events.

About MEG

MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG".

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Helen Kelly

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

403-767-6206

helen.kelly@megenergy.com

Media

Megan Hjulfors

Senior Advisor, Investor Relations and External Communications

403-767-6211

megan.hjulfors@megenergy.com

